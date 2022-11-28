Harbor Freight’s Cyber Monday Deals Are Damn Good
Save up to 37% at Harbor Freight this Cyber Monday. You’re guaranteed to find something you need on this list.
On a regular day, Harbor Freight is the site you visit to get good value tools. But it’s not a normal day. It’s Cyber Monday, which means you can get the same tools for even better prices. You could lose yourself in Harbor Freight sales today, as the deals are endless. To save you time and money, I’ve rounded up the best deals for Cyber Monday. This is your chance to stock your garage with heavily discounted tools before the year’s end. Don’t waste it.
- Predator 9500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator (18% off)
- Predator 3500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator (17% off)
- US General 34-Inch Full Bank Service Cart (17% off)
- US General 30 in. 5 Drawer Mechanics Cart (27% off)
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder (23% off)
- Titanium MIG 170 Professional Welder with 120/240V Input (15% off)
- Pittsburgh 3-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack with Rapid Pump (28% off)
- Warrior 6 Amp Rotating Handle Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw (46% off)
- Earthquake XT 1/2-Inch Composite Xtreme Torque Air Impact Wrench (37% off)
- McGraw 3 Gallon 1/3 HP 110 PSI Oil-Free Hot Dog Air Compressor (33% off)
- McGraw 3 Gallon 1/3 HP 110 PSI Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor (33% off)
- Daytona 3-Ton Low Profile Super Duty Floor Jack with Rapid Pump (15% off)
- Daytona 3-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands (36% off)
- Cobra 4K Single Cable Wired Security System (33% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 300-Pound Capacity Low-Profile Creeper (25% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 13,000-Pound Capacity Portable Vehicle Ramp Set (18% off)
- Maddox Ball Joint Service Kit (33% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
