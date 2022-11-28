The Best DeWalt Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon
Power Tools, batteries, and hand tools all for a fraction of their usual price.
If you missed out on any of the Black Friday DeWalt deals, fear not. You have another opportunity to get power tools from one of the best manufacturers in the game, for a fraction of what they usually cost. Amazon’s DeWalt Cyber Monday offers won’t stay in stock for long, as folks load their garages up to tackle inevitable winter DIY jobs. Don’t sleep on these bargains. Pull the trigger.
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit 6-Tool (33% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Cordless Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil (43% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Combo Kit 2-Tool (37% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Impact Driver Kit 1/4-inch (38% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Random Orbit Sander Kit (44% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Orbital Sander - Tool Only (38% off)
- DeWalt 12-Inch Miter Saw (38% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt SDS Max Hammer Drill, Cordless, 5/8-Inch - Tool Only (25% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver - Tool Only (19% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit (28% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool and 20-Volt Max Drill/Impact Combo Kit, 2-Tool (26% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Leaf Blower (22% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Cordless Router (31% off)
Batteries
Drill and Screwdriver Accessories
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
