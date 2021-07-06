Advance Auto Parts is taking the guessing game out of the equation. Right now, Advance has amazing markdowns on one of our favorite mid-range brands, GearWrench. For a limited time, you can save up to 50 percent up and down the GearWrench product line. That means you can score a great deal on a fine set of tools that won't break the bank but will stand up to almost any job a DIYer can throw at them.

Deals and sales on automotive tools can often be a crapshoot. With so many brands out there, it can be tough to know whether you're getting your money's worth. Can you afford to spend a lot on a trusted name that you know will last for years? Or do you roll the dice with a great deal on an unknown—and pray it gets the job done before it falls apart in your hand?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

In a recent review, our man Hank O'Hop called GearWrench tools "one of the best choices outside of premium brands," "a solid performer," and concluded, "they functioned beautifully." When the difference between high- and low-end tools can be a matter of thousands of dollars, it's great to know you can trust a brand that, as Hank said, "give(s) hobbyists the chance to get their hands on above-average tools without skipping a mortgage payment." [You can read Hank's full review of GearWrench's 68-piece Mechanic's Tool Set here.]

What's included in the deal? Here's a sampler:

There are plenty more, but that should give you a good taste of what's available on sale for up to half price at Advance Auto Parts. Most of the sets are available on sale in either metric or SAE configurations, and the best part? You can order online; pick it up at your local Advance store, or have it shipped straight to the house.

Now, as Hank makes clear, these are not pro-grade tools. But if you're a weekend wrencher, or someone who works on cars often, GearWrench tools are an excellent choice.

In a tool market where renowned brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Porter-Cable are now all owned by the conglomerate known as "Stanley Black and Decker" and most outsource their production overseas anyway, we consider GearWrench to be a fantastic middle of the road option for weekend warriors who don't need professional-grade tools but want something that will last for years.

Jump on this fantastic deal at Advance Auto Parts today and bulk up your collection. Heck, at this price you can take Hank's advice and buy a spare set: "Despite being subjected to all kinds of cruel and unusual punishment, I have yet to see any fail, and I actually keep a set in the trunk of my car because I know I can rely on them."