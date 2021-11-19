Save 85% on Echo Auto and Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Now Until Black Friday

Is it worth trading in your old car for a newer one with a voice-controlled stereo system? Nope, that's $45,000+ now and that sort of financial advice is something we'd steer you away from. Plus, given the chip shortage, you're lucky if your new 2022 model gets an 8-track player, let alone audio commands. (Okay, it's not that bad, but it's also not great.)

Thankfully, you don't need to drop an obscene amount of money to achieve that level of convenience, either. You can add Amazon Alexa to your car right now for less than $20 with Amazon's insane deal on the brand's Echo Auto. To make the deal even sweeter, the only connection is through the aux port of your existing unit, and it's built to mount right to your air vents, meaning you don't need to hack your car to bits. Amazon is also tossing in 70-million ad-free songs that'll get you through until the return of spring. Do we need to say more?

