Save 85% on Echo Auto and Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Now Until Black Friday
Need a better infotainment system? This deal is a lot cheaper than buying a new car.
Is it worth trading in your old car for a newer one with a voice-controlled stereo system? Nope, that's $45,000+ now and that sort of financial advice is something we'd steer you away from. Plus, given the chip shortage, you're lucky if your new 2022 model gets an 8-track player, let alone audio commands. (Okay, it's not that bad, but it's also not great.)
Thankfully, you don't need to drop an obscene amount of money to achieve that level of convenience, either. You can add Amazon Alexa to your car right now for less than $20 with Amazon's insane deal on the brand's Echo Auto. To make the deal even sweeter, the only connection is through the aux port of your existing unit, and it's built to mount right to your air vents, meaning you don't need to hack your car to bits. Amazon is also tossing in 70-million ad-free songs that'll get you through until the return of spring. Do we need to say more?
Here's the link you need to call it yours: Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE.
(The Drive is rounding up all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 auto, bike and tech gear deals you should care about. Check back in regularly so you can save big.)
-
RELATEDSave 30% Storewide on Velomacchi Bike Gear From Now Until Black FridayVelomacchi's excellent motorcycle bags, backpacks, and more are all 30% right now. Go get you some.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Amazon Echo Auto Is Just $15 for Prime Day—Worth It, or Just Hype?The Echo Auto lets you bring Alexa on the road with you. Is this really what we want?READ NOW
-
RELATEDHuge Sale on Winter Tires at eBay! Plus, Car Deals from Amazon, RevZilla, Northern Tool, and MoreSave $100 when you spend $400 or more at eBay through 11/1 with this coupon code.READ NOW