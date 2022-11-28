Get Yourself a New Knife This Cyber Monday
Knives are a perfect tool.
A knife has quite literally saved my life. It's why I talk about their benefits as much as I do. But I'm still a cheapskate, so I'm always on the lookout for excellent knife deals to send out and get more folks carrying. Well, Cyber Monday is today and KnifeHQ's sale has an insane selection of excellent on-sale knives to complete your kit. I've rounded up the best from CRKT, Kershaw, Benchmade, Gerber Gear, and Spyderco. Take a look before these sales disappear!
CRKT
- CRKT Seismic Deadbolt Lock Knife Black (66% off)
- CRKT Vox Piet Liner Lock Knife Black (68% off)
- CRKT CEO Exclusive Flipper Liner Lock Knife Natural (66% off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid Flipper Assisted Opening Knife Green Micarta (57% off)
- CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black (58% off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid XM Frame Lock Knife Black (35% off)
- CRKT Symmetry Front Flipper Knife Black Stainless Steel (58% off)
- CRKT Folts Minimalist Tanto Neck Knife (55% off)
- CRKT Burnley Prequel Field Strip Knife Black (61% off)
Kershaw
- Kershaw Launch 10 Automatic Knife Gray (37% off)
- Kershaw Highball Frame Lock Knife Stainless Steel (65% off)
- Kershaw Copper Natrix XL Sub-Frame Lock Knife (61% off)
- Kershaw Launch 4 CA Legal Automatic Knife (42% off)
- Kershaw Launch 1 Automatic Knife Black Aluminum (38% off)
- Kershaw Anso Fraxion Liner Lock Knife CF/Tan G-10 (70% off)
Gerber Gear
Benchmade
- Benchmade Mini Adamas (10% off)
- Benchmade Bugout AXIS Lock Knife Black (10% off)
- Benchmade Bugout Limited Edition AXIS Lock Knife Jade (10% off)
- Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS Lock Knife Green (10% off)
- Benchmade Infidel OTF Automatic Knife OD Green (10% off)
- Benchmade Taggedout AXIS Lock Knife Orange Grivory (10% off)
Spyderco
