You Need Milwaukee’s Cyber Monday M18 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Deal
You need this torque wrench.
Few tools get more work in the garage than your trusty impact wrench. It's there for busting stuck nuts, popping lugs on and off, and all manner of fastener removal. But if you've never felt the power of Milwaukee's line of M18 torque wrenches, as well as the legendary Milwaukee reliability and life, then you've been missing out. Miss out no longer, my friend, as one of the best deals this Cyber Monday is this 1/2-inch M18 Milwaukee torque wrench with a 5.0Ah battery and charger that's currently 56% off. That's a screaming deal and one you won't regret purchasing after firing it up for the first time to bust off a stuck nut. You'll feel like Captain America when he first calls Mjolnir.
More Cyber Monday Deals From Milwaukee
Buy One Get One Free
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw (Tool-Only)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) w/Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set (11-Piece)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 15 mm Polisher
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 1/2 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Multi-Tool, Router, and Jig Saw
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 6-Tool with Jig Saw and Compact Router
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only)
Deep Deals
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
