Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Firing At Home Depot
There’s still time!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now but a distant memory of two days ago, but those deals you believe you missed might not be that out of reach. Why? Because Home Depot is still running a host of excellent deals on everyone's favorite tools. Everything from power tools from Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita, to Husky mechanic's sets, hand tools, work benches, and more. I've rounded up my favorites and broken them all down below. But you'd better get a move on it, because who knows how long these continued deals will last!
And, unfortunately, that $3,100 tool set and workbench combo isn't on sale. I'll let Home Depot know you're not happy.
Power Tools
Ryobi
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (50% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (46% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (4-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (37% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (20% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (BOGO)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (38% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (4-Tool) (39% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench, 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (35% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (60% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge (Tool Only) (32% off)
DeWalt
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) and 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Battery Pack 4.0 Ah (2-Pack) (52% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (48% off)
- 20-Volt Max Combo Kit (4-Tool) and 20V Max XR Compact Router (27% off and two free tools of your choice)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (4-Tool) with 5.0 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Kit Bag (23% off with two free tools)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4-Inch Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
Milwaukee
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench F Ring w/5.0Ah Starter Kit (56% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger (25% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool (BOGO)
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
Makita
- 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Brushless X-Lock Angle Grinder (51% off)
- 18-Volt High-Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with LED Charge Level Indicator (30% off)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (15% off with one free tool)
- 18V LXT Lithium-ion Brushless 2-pc Combo Kit 5.0Ah (30% off with two free tools)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 5.0 Ah (26% off with two free tools)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 5.0 Ah (30% off with two free tools)
- 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (28% off with one free tool)
- 18-Volt Cordless 1/2-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kit, (3.0Ah) (22% off)
- 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) (19% off)
- 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Square Drive Ratchet (51% off)
Hand Tools
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 94-piece (44% off)
- Milwaukee 3/8 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set 56-Piece (48% off)
- GEARWRENCH 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Drive 6-Point Standard & Deep SAE/Metric 90-Tooth Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set 106-Piece (23% off)
- GEARWRENCH 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Drive 90-Tooth Standard and Deep SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set in 3-Drawer Storage Box 232-Piece (38% off)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 290-Piece (31% off)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 1025-Piece ($330 off)
- Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE 3/8 in. Drive SAE and Metric 6 Point Impact Socket Set 43-Piece (29% off)
- Husky 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Stubby Ratchet and Socket Set 46-Piece (26% off)
- Husky SAE and Metric Combination Wrench Set with Tray 44-Piece (68% off)
- Husky SAE/Metric Long Arm Hex Key Set 26-Piece (42% off)
- Husky SAE/Metric Folding Hex Key Set With Bonus Torx Set 3-Piece (33% off)
- Husky Combination SAE and Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set 30-piece (23% off)
- Husky 50 ft. /lbs. to 250 ft. /lbs. 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench (35% off)
- Husky 20 ft. /lbs. to 100 ft. /lbs. 3/8 in. Drive Torque Wrench (41% off)
Work Benches and Tool Chests
- 46 in. W x 24.5 in. D Standard Duty 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Top (10% off)
- Heavy-Duty 52 in. 15-Drawer Matte Black Tool Chest Combo (10% off)
- 72 in. W x 24 in. D Heavy Duty 18-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Adjustable-Height Hardwood Top (12% off)
- 52 in. W x 21.5 in. D Heavy Duty 15-Drawer Combination Rolling Tool Chest Top Tool Cabinet with LED Light (17% off)
- 42 in. W x 18.1 in. D 8-Drawer Red Mobile Workbench Cabinet with Solid Wood Top (6% off)
- 80 in. 10-Drawer Garage Workcenter, 24 in. Deep with Side Locker (12% off)
- 56 in. W x 22 in. D Heavy Duty 23-Drawer Combination Rolling Tool Chest and Top Tool Cabinet Set (14% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More Great Cyber Monday Deals From The Drive
- Here's the definitive Cyber Monday power tool deals from Home Depot
- DJI's Cyber Monday sale is too good to pass up
- Milwaukee's M18 1/2-inch impact deal cannot be beat
- Harbor Freight's Cyber Monday deals are damn good
- Pimp out your ride with these "interesting" on-sale automotive accessories
- Charge up your project with Noco's Cyber Monday deals
- Stay powered with Jackery's Cyber Monday deals
- Hit sweet jumps with these Cyber Monday RC car deals
- These DeWalt Amazon deals are amazing
- Winter driving accessories you need this Cyber Monday
- BladeHQ's Cyber Monday knife sale is set to keep you safe
- Tonneau covers are hella on-sale this Cyber Monday
- Garmin's off-road GPS deals will get you home safely
- Get your rear off the ground with these killer rooftop tent Cyber Monday deals
- We rounded up the best Cyber Monday watch deals on Amazon
- Ryobi's Cyber Monday Home Depot deals are beyond needed
- These QuickJack deals will make your garage better
- Score new camping EDC with Gerber Gear's Cyber Monday sale
- We've rounded up the best Milwaukee deals from Home Depot
- The best tool deals of Cyber Monday