Hit Some Sick Jumps With These Cyber Monday RC Car Deals
These RC cars make the best gifts for anyone in the family, even grandpa.
RC cars are incredibly fun to play with anywhere. From the living room to a big open field, there's no stopping these awesome toys. Just remember to look out for small animals and mind the coffee table. For Cyber Monday, Amazon's got a seemingly endless selection of them on deep sale, here's a solid smattering of some of the best.
- BEZGAR HB121 Hobby Grade 1:12 Scale RC Trucks, 4WD High Speed 45 Km/h (56 percent off)
- TEORON RC Cars, Remote Control Car High Speed RC Car, 1:16 Scale All Terrain RC Truck with Headlights, 4WD Off Road (50 percent off)
- BEZGAR HM103 Hobby Grade 1:10 Scale Remote Control Truck, 4WD High Speed 45+ Kmh (34 percent off)
- LAEGENDARY Fast RC Cars for Adults and Kids - 4x4 (20 percent off)
- BEZGAR HS181 Hobby Grade 1:18 Scale Remote Control Trucks-4WD Top Speed 35 Km/h (43 percent off)
- BEZGAR HB101 1:10 Scale Beginner RC Truck, 4WD High Speed 48km/h All Terrains (60 percent off)
- TizzyToy1:8 Scale Super Large Remote Control Car,RC Car 45 Km/h All Terrains (36 percent off)
- Supdex RC Trucks 1/12 RC Buggy Remote Control Car for Adults, 2.4GHz Two Modes All Terrains 40Km/h (35 percent off)
- Cheerwing Brushless 1/16 High Speed Remote Control Car, 4WD 25MPH Fast RC Car RC Drift Car (20 percent off)
- Wltoys 1:18 Scales Brushless High Speed RC Cars for Adults and Kids,Top Speed 75+KMH Hobby Racing Buggy,4X4 All Terrain (20 percent off)
- Hosim Brushless RC Cars, 1:10 68+ KMH (21 percent off)
- Soyee RC Cars 1:10 Scale RTR 46km/h High Speed Remote Control Car All Terrain (38 percent off)
- BIRANCO. Remote Control Car Building Kit - RC Tracked Racer 3 in 1 Building Set (18 percent off)
- AMORIL 1:14 Fast RC Cars for Adults,Top Speed 70+KMH (20 percent off)
- LYINSU High Speed rc car 50 km/h 4WD rc car 1/16 Scale Off Road RC Truck (49 percent off)
- QUN FENG RC Car 1:18 Lamborghini Aventador (25 percent off)
- Hitish Remote Control Car, 1/16 Scale 30KM/H High Speed Fast RC Drift Car (17 percent off)
- RUKO Q111 RC Crawler, RC Rock Crawler, 1:12 Scale All Terrain Off-Road Remote Control Tank (40 percent off)
- Losbenco Remote Control Car 1/16 Scale 35Km/h 4WD RC Drift Off-Road Car (14 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
