Better Your Camping EDC With Gerber Gear Cyber Monday Deals
EDC FTW.
When you're out in the wilderness, away from all your tools, and something's gone wrong with your ride, whatcha gonna do? You've got two options; die or fix it yourself with a handy-dandy multi-tool and your trusty EDC. But what if you don't have either? Well, good sir or madam, I've got you covered as today's Geber Gear Cyber Monday deals are truly some of the best I've ever seen. And I've done all the legwork for you, rounding up the best Amazon has to offer. Check it out before they all disappear.
- Pack Hatchet Camping Axe (9% off)
- Prybrid X (40% off)
- Suspension-NXT, 15-in-1 Multitool (40% off)
- 12-in-1 Dime Multitool Mini (40% off)
- Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife (7% off)
- GDC Pocket Knife Money Clip (45% off)
- Flatiron Micarta Folding Pocket Knife (34% off)
- Needle Nose Pliers Multitool MP600 Multi-Plier (24% off)
- Truss Multitool with 17 Tools (33% off)
- ComplEAT Camping Utensils Cooking Tool Set (12% off)
- Armbar Slim Drive, Pocket Knife Multitool (9% off)
- Barbill Mens Minimalist Wallet (29% off)
- EXO-MOD Pack Hunting Saw (40% off)
- FAST Knife, Folding Tactical Serrated Edge Tanto Knife (50% off)
- Hunting Knife Gear Myth Field Dress (40% off)
- Principle Fixed Blade Knife (18% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
