I’ve reviewed tons of Leatherman multi-tools. Okay, so I’ve reviewed four, but I've had the same chief complaints among those I've test. One tool is underutilized, the bit socket, and the lack of a pocket clip is downright criminal. Don't get me wrong, multi-tools from the king of multi-tool makers are excellent tools, but they can, and should be improved. I think it's madness that the vast majority of multi-tools don’t actually come with a pocket clip; they come with a belt pouch. But those are ungainly and make you look like a dork. And if Leatherman is going to feature a proprietary modular bit system, the corresponding bits should be easy to use, simple to install and come in a wide variety to support the influx of Hex, Torx, and other non-standard screw heads I've recently noticed. Leatherman has solutions to these issues, but the pocket clip and bit kit accessories are extra.

The bit kit can be purchased from Leatherman for $24. It's not a terrible price, as there are more expensive bit kits, such as the one from Milwaukee for $32.56, Dewalt's for $29.38, or Ryobi for $25.08. Cheaper ones exist, too, like Neiko's which runs $13.99. This makes Leatherman's offering pretty on par with the rest of the products we'd trust. Though, Leatherman does offer the bit kit for free on the company’s website when you purchase a new multi-tool. See, you're saving, you just need to drop $100+ bucks for a new multi-tool... As for the pocket clip/lanyard loop set, it’s $5 for the silver set, $6 for black. That's much cheaper than the very limited aftermarket solutions. Of the two we found on Amazon, the $15 Donk—yes, that's the company's actual name—seems expensive for something so basic, and the $10 no-name brand says it's titanium, but it still isn't as cheap as the set from Leatherman. So there's value there, though it still should come as standard. Given Leatherman is famous for its robust multi-tools, we really wanted to see how much these available accessories augment or further those capabilities, so we ordered both and set them to work. Unboxing and Initial Impressions of the Leatherman Bit Accessories Both items come in plastic clamshell packaging with a paper card inside that displays the capabilities of either product. It’s not my favorite kind of packaging, but at least it’s the kind that can be easily pulled open rather than the fused together kind that requires a plasma cutter and a trip to the E.R. for stitches. Inside the packaging for the bits is a small, folded paper manual that details all the various Leatherman accessory kits, including accessories I don’t have. Within those instructions, it details every bit that’s included, its diameter, and which multitools it works with. The bits come in two plastic holders, designed to slip into the included pouches of most Leatherman tools. The holders themselves feature an embossed Leatherman logo and 11 slots, each for a particular tool. Both holders are identical, which allows you to select from the 21 total bits. At the top of each holder, there’s a handle of sorts that allows you to pinch it and pull the holder out of the pouch more easily. And the bits themselves are compatible with the Leatherman Cam, Charge series, MUT series, Piranha 2, Pump, Rail, Signal, Skeletool series, Surge, and Wave series. Included in the bit accessory kit are an eyeglasses screwdriver, four double-sided flathead screwdrivers, two double-sided Phillips screwdrivers, four double-sided Torx bits, nine double-sided hex drivers, a Pozidriv tool, and a square driver. The bits are made of very hard steel and coated with zinc, which Leatherman advertises as making them 35 percent stronger than stainless bits. The pocket clip and lanyard loop set to come in the same packaging with the same paper manual as the bit kit. No tools are required to fit the pocket clip for the Surge, Charge series, and Wave+ multi-tools. While the pocket clip’s usefulness is apparent, the lanyard might not be to the average reader. This piece offers retention for anyone carrying their multi-tool while climbing, rafting, or any other activity that presents a possibility of misplacing your gear either in some swift rapids or off a ledge on El Capitan.

Using the Leatherman Bit Accessories The tool I used as host was the Leatherman Wave+ I just reviewed. I opted to take a selection of bits I normally use for tasks around the house: large and small Allen keys and a selection of Phillips and flathead screwdrivers for a variety of screw sizes at the jump. Versatility is the name of the game with these, so I tested the bits on a variety of small jobs to see how much each adds to the Leatherman’s capabilities. The smallest test was repairing a wristwatch using the flathead screwdriver attachment for glasses since the watch uses screw-pinned links. The bit was perfectly capable in this regard. It’s also useful for the stated purpose of repairing eyeglasses.

Although I read through the manual, I was initially confused by the larger, square-shaped bits, until I realized that they’re supposed to be used for large hex-key applications. Realizing the boneheaded mistake I’d made, I used the bits to tighten the bolts on my metal bed frame, because (insert creaking bed joke here). The set worked really well, as long as you properly seat it first and choose the right head, which can be a bit of trial and error — more than it would be with a full-size hex key. As a downside, the bits were difficult to remove from the socket on the Wave+, requiring me to use another set of pliers to remove them the first few times — ironic considering that the Wave+ is a jazzed-up set of pliers. This is more of an issue with Leatherman tools in general, though. Nearly every product I’ve tested from the company has a break-in period.

