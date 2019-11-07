Best Truck Equipment: Upgrade Your Accessories

Tips

When buying truck equipment, think about your needs. You can also research the best equipment for truckers to determine which items are the most popular and then get the ones you need the most.

When choosing a GPS tracker for your truck, these are the most important things to consider: driver-assist features, connectivity, approved roadways, detailed mapping, fleet management, and trip logging.

It's important to note that all CB radios use four watts of power to transmit, which is required by law. The only difference between CBs is its features, not the amount of power they put out.

FAQs

Q: What are some must-have truck accessories?

A: Some of the best accessories include a GPS tracker, a radio, a crossfire pressure equalizer, and a universal device charger. If you have the right truck accessories, you’ll be more comfortable and able to handle unexpected situations.

Q: What do truckers need on the road?

A: Whether you’ve just started driving a truck or you are a seasoned veteran, there are some things you should always carry: hygiene essentials, a flashlight, bad weather gear, gloves, and a dash-mounted cell phone holder.

Q: Are trucking apps helpful?

A: Absolutely. Even seasoned truckers can use apps to make their lives easier on the road. Besides GPS tracking apps, there are apps that can help you to cut down on fuel consumption and maintain your logbooks.

Final Thoughts

The Vyncs GPS Tracker is a must-have gadget because of its standout features and ease of use. The Uniden 40-Channel CB Radio is our best value recommendation due to its reliability and affordability.