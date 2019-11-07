Best Truck Equipment: Upgrade Your Accessories

Give your truck an upgrade—and enhance your comfort—with these top truck accessories

By Alice Musyoka
Thousands of semi-trucks are sold in the United States every year. And while they transport goods over long distances, they only come with the essential equipment. If you’re a truck driver, you need accessories that help make your job easier. The good news is there are a host of accessories on the market. Here are three great accessories you can get to enhance your working style.

  • Best Overall
    Vyncs GPS Tracker
    Summary
    This tiny, high-tech device provides all the vehicle and driver alerts you need. Its standout feature is that it’s an active GPS tracker that doesn't have a monthly fee.
    Pros
    The GPS tracker does not use a battery and plugs directly into the truck’s OBD-11 port. There's no need to recharge it, so maintenance is virtually nonexistent. It accesses a 3G mobile data network and easily connects to your tablet device or laptop.
    Cons
    The device only updates after three minutes. If you're trying to monitor your commercial trucks, you'll have a difficult time, as the company’s website lacks a map or a route as the main menu tab.
  • Best Value
    Uniden 40-Channel CB Radio
    Summary
    If you have been looking for a basic radio with no frills that get the job done, look no further. This CB radio is reliable and is perfect for commercial and off-road usage.
    Pros
    The radio has all the functions of its predecessor, the Uniden PRO510XL, but comes with additional features, like PA capabilities and RF gain. The radio is designed to last and withstands even the toughest terrain. Its compact size makes it undetectable—if you want it to be.
    Cons
    Its reception isn't the best, and it may miss a few transmissions. Its sound quality is lacking, and it doesn’t have a scanner. A scanner lets you monitor different channels and find the most interesting ones.
  • Honorable Mention
    RoadPro 12-Volt Portable Stove
    Summary
    This 12-volt stove that looks like a lunch box can be used to cook food in a truck. Plug it into any 12v lighter-type socket, and it will heat your food to 300 degrees.
    Pros
    This portable stove is perfect for warming foods like burritos, soups, and hot pockets on the go. It is made of ABS plastic and has a latching front to ensure all your food stays inside. It is well insulated and keeps food warm while its exterior stays cool.
    Cons
    There is no way to know how hot it is because the stove lacks an indicator showing the temperature. If you forget to pull the cable out of the socket, it may drain your truck’s battery.

Tips

  • When buying truck equipment, think about your needs. You can also research the best equipment for truckers to determine which items are the most popular and then get the ones you need the most.
  • When choosing a GPS tracker for your truck, these are the most important things to consider: driver-assist features, connectivity, approved roadways, detailed mapping, fleet management, and trip logging.
  • It's important to note that all CB radios use four watts of power to transmit, which is required by law. The only difference between CBs is its features, not the amount of power they put out.

FAQs

Q: What are some must-have truck accessories?

A: Some of the best accessories include a GPS tracker, a radio, a crossfire pressure equalizer, and a universal device charger. If you have the right truck accessories, you’ll be more comfortable and able to handle unexpected situations.

Q: What do truckers need on the road?

A: Whether you’ve just started driving a truck or you are a seasoned veteran, there are some things you should always carry: hygiene essentials, a flashlight, bad weather gear, gloves, and a dash-mounted cell phone holder.

Q: Are trucking apps helpful? 

A: Absolutely. Even seasoned truckers can use apps to make their lives easier on the road. Besides GPS tracking apps, there are apps that can help you to cut down on fuel consumption and maintain your logbooks.

Final Thoughts

The Vyncs GPS Tracker is a must-have gadget because of its standout features and ease of use. The Uniden 40-Channel CB Radio is our best value recommendation due to its reliability and affordability.

