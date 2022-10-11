Save Big on Everything Garmin With Prime’s Early Access Sale
Get Garmin’s best-in-class navigation, watches, and fitness trackers up to 60% off
If you’ve been eyeing one of Garmin’s watches, fitness trackers, or navigation gadgets but were hesitating to drop the cash for its premium-brand pricing, Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access deals might be your best shot to find them for a lot less.
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Watch (60 percent off)
- Garmin InReach Mini (6 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 86i (12 percent off)
- Garmin DriveSmart Traffic GPS Navigator (47 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66s Handheld GPS (44 percent off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch (43 percent off)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch (40 percent off)
- Garmin TacX Boost Indoor Bike Trainer (34 percent off)
- Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch (34 percent off)
- Garmin Striker Cast Sonar (22 percent off)
- Garmin vivofit jr. Kid's Fitness Tracker (14 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
