The Best Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals
The best TV deals from LG, Samsung, Hisense, Toshiba, Insignia, and TCL.
As the nights get longer and the weather worsens, most of us are hunkering down, preparing for winter. But this doesn’t need to be a time of doom and gloom because it’s an excuse to get cozy and watch everything you love.
These are the best TV deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. When winter hits, you’ll look back on today and be happy you made the upgrade.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (40 percent off)
- LG OLED A1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (26 percent off)
- LG 55-Inch Class OLED Evo G2 Series 4K Smart TV and LG S75Q 3.1.2ch Sound Bar (27 percent off)
- LG 77-Inch Class OLED Evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV with LG S75Q Sound Bar (27 percent off)
- LG 77-Inch Class OLED B2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (9 percent off)
- LG 43-Inch 4K Smart TV (6 percent off)
- Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV (20 percent off)
- Samsung 65-Inch Curved UHD 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (19 percent off)
- Samsung 32-Inch Frame QLED LS03 Series FHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (17 percent off)
- Samsung 75-Inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (22 percent off)
- Hisense ULED 65U7G QLED 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV (36 percent off)
- Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (30 percent off)
- Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (39 percent off)
- Insignia 42-Inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV (33 percent off)
- TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV (8 percent off)
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV (35 percent off)
