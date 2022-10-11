The War Zone
The Drive

The Best Prime Early Access Sale EDC Deals

A pocket knife is worth its weight in gold.

byJonathon Klein| PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2022 8:31 AM
DealsThe Garage
The Best Prime Early Access Sale EDC Deals
Amazon
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

Whenever there's a sale on everyday carry knives and tools, The Drive has to tell you about it. Essential for all of life's necessities, these tools can get you out of a jam quickly. So why not save some money on the very best during today's Amazon Prime Early Access sale? Take a look at the multitude we scrounged up below.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Garage