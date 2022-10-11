The Best Prime Early Access Sale EDC Deals
A pocket knife is worth its weight in gold.
Whenever there's a sale on everyday carry knives and tools, The Drive has to tell you about it. Essential for all of life's necessities, these tools can get you out of a jam quickly. So why not save some money on the very best during today's Amazon Prime Early Access sale? Take a look at the multitude we scrounged up below.
- Gerber Gear Truss Multitool (16 percent off)
- Gerber Gear Prybrid Utility Knife (35 percent off)
- Gerber Gear Remix Folding Pocket Knife (58 percent off)
- Gerber Gear Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife Cleaver (29 percent off)
- CRKT M16-14SFG EDC Folding Pocket Knife (20 percent off)
- CRKT Provoke Zap Kinematic EDC Folding Pocket Knife (25 percent off)
- CRKT Drifter EDC Folding Pocket Knife (15 percent off)
- CRKT Biwa Fixed Blade Knife (6 percent off)
- CRKT M16-14DSFG EDC Folding Pocket Knife (20 percent off)
- CRKT EDC Folding Pocket Knife (9 percent off)
- Spyderco Endura 4 (18 percent off)
- Spyderco Delica 4 (20 percent off)
- Spyderco Tasman Salt 2 (18 percent off)
- Spyderco Para 3 (19 percent off)
- Benchmade 940 EDC (10 percent off)
- Benchmade Grizzly Ridge (18 percent off)
- Benchmade Mini Bugout (7 percent off)
- Benchmade Turret 980 (7 percent off)
- Benchmade Fact 417 (17 percent off)
- Benchmade 601 Tengu Flipper (19 percent off)
- Kershaw Appa Folding Tactical Pocket Knife (10 percent off)
- Kershaw Analyst Tanto Pocket Knife (32 percent off)
- Kershaw Clash Pocket Knife (31 percent off)
- Kershaw Shuffle II (25 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Garage
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Get caffeinated with these awesome coffee deals
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales