Best Car Insurance for Young Drivers
Here’s how new drivers can purchase automotive insurance that affords quality protection.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Young adults have a lot of expenses. Groceries, education, rent, and a social life all add up. One of the more costly of these expenses might be car insurance, but it doesn’t have to be. While they may not suffer the high premiums that teens do, motorists between the ages of 20 and 25 still pay dearly for the best car insurance for young drivers. But by purchasing insurance coverage from the right provider for your situation, you can significantly discount the premium.
Some carriers have uniquely low-cost coverage for students still living at home, while others are better suited for young adults who are out of the nest. This is why it's important to shop around to find the least-expensive policy that does not compromise on coverage. Keep reading to discover how to save money on your premiums and which companies offer the best car insurance for young drivers.
This article may include references to products or services where The Drive has an affiliate relationship with the providing company. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Insurance Companies We Recommend for Young Driver Car Insurance
Best on a Budget: Geico
Best for Those Living at Home: Auto Owners
Best for Those on Their Own: State Farm
Best for Discounts: Progressive
Best for Accident Forgiveness: NationwideBest for Military Families: USAA
Our Methodology
To choose the best companies and products for this list, I looked at a large number of financial products from various providers. I focused on cost, product features and options, ease of use, customer service, and past customer ratings as the most important factors in the ratings.
Best on a BudgetGeicoCheck Latest Price
Pros
- Low-cost coverage
- Savings with multiple discounts
- Quotes available online, by phone, and in person
Cons
- Has complaints listed with NAIC
Best for Those Living at HomeAuto-Owners InsuranceCheck Latest Price
Pros
- Savings on multi-policy discounts
- Gap coverage and available
Cons
- No accident forgiveness
- Not in every state
Best for Those on Their OwnState FarmCheck Latest Price
Pros
- Discounts for young drivers
- Savings with multiple discounts
- Nationwide network of agents
Cons
- Gap coverage, accident forgiveness unavailable
- Not all discounts available in all states
- Coverage not available in all states
- Higher than average record of complaints
Best for DiscountsProgressiveCheck Latest Price
Pros
- Usage-based insurance available
- Savings with multiple discounts
- Coverage available in all 50 states
- Quotes available online, by phone, and in person
Cons
- Not all discounts available in all states
- Premiums higher depending on how you buy
Best for Accident ForgivenessNationwideCheck Latest Price
Pros
- Usage-based insurance available
- Flexible accident forgiveness coverage
- Gap coverage and vanishing deductible available
Cons
- Lower than average customer satisfaction rating
Best for Military FamiliesUSAACheck Latest Price
Pros
- Low-cost coverage
- Coverage available to children, spouses, and former spouses of military service personnel
- Coverage available in all 50 states
Cons
- Coverage not available to general public
Average Cost of Insurance for Young Drivers
The average cost of car insurance for young drivers is about $3,396 annually ($283 per month) for full coverage and about half that for minimum liability. In contrast, a 40-year-old driver will pay an average of $2,064 per year ($172 monthly) for similar coverage.
These average costs are based on findings from the independent insurance marketplace QuoteWizard, which examined auto insurance rates from a dozen underwriters in all 50 states. The study’s more granular data reveals that a 20-year-old driver will pay an average of $364 per month for full coverage and about $86 per month for minimum liability. At the other end of this age spectrum, 25-year-old drivers will pay about $202 per month for full coverage.
How to Save on Insurance
Even though policyholders between the age of 20 to 25 will pay more, there are proven ways to save money on car insurance.
Stay on Your Parent’s Policy
If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance, staying on your parent’s policy can cut your costs in half. Each provider will have its own terms and conditions, but those who still live with their parents as a primary residence or attend school full-time can typically remain on the family car insurance policy indefinitely. Since there are no age restrictions, this money-saving strategy works for anybody who has returned to the nest.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes
The first rule of saving money is to comparison shop. Whether you’re in the market for a new car or a 12-pack of soda, this tried-and-true principle will always help you find the lowest price. Request quotes from at least three, preferably five, auto insurance companies and compare their pricing and coverage before making a decision. It takes some time, but your bank account will be glad that you did.
Maintain a Clean Driving Record
Not only does a good driving history make you eligible for policy discounts, but insurers also use your record to determine the likelihood that you’ll be involved in an accident. Speeding tickets, moving violations, and license suspensions will all signal to your insurance company that you’re a high-risk motorist. Yet, those with records that demonstrate a history of safe driving can save hundreds of dollars over the life of their policy.
Drive a ‘Safe’ Vehicle
Most carriers award lower policy rates to vehicles they regard as being “safer.” Each insurance company has its own criteria for which vehicles are deemed to be safe, but common examples include Honda Civics, Nissan Rogues, and Toyota Corollas. Check with your provider to see what types of price breaks it offers.
Wait Until You’re Older
For the most part, car insurance costs begin dropping around age 25. If you live in a metro area and have access to reliable public transportation, then waiting until you’re a bit older to operate and insure your own vehicle can be a sound decision — especially when you put all of the money that you would have spent on car payments, fuel, and monthly premiums into a high-yield savings account.
Take Advantage of Policy Discounts
When comparing quotes, remember that you don’t always have to settle for the sticker price of a car insurance policy. Choose an underwriter that provides a lineup of discounts that you can potentially take advantage of both today and down the road.
Discounts are policy price reductions that carriers offer to incentivize customer loyalty and safe driving. In some instances, you can save hundreds on your annual premiums.
Discounts to Look For
When you’re looking to lower your car insurance rates, discounts are a valuable money-saving opportunity. Some insurance discounts for young drivers are available for students, while others reward good driving habits and practical account management.
- Auto pay: When you enroll in automatic payment, not only will you never miss a monthly premium, but you’ll likely get a discount from your insurer.
- Paperless: While it’s not much of a discount, many policyholders can save a couple bucks by opting out of snail mail and consenting to digital communication and documentation.
- Pay in full: Many providers incentivize paying for your policy in full rather than spreading the premium out month to month.
- Good student: College students who meet a provider’s criteria for good grades are often eligible for savings. The threshold varies, but you’ll typically find a B average will qualify.
- Defensive driver training: Regardless of whether your state mandates this training during driver education, young drivers who complete an approved course often save money on their premiums.
- Accident free: Those with good driving records are usually rewarded with a discount. It’s a good incentive to ease up on the gas pedal and put the phone away.
- Multiple policy: Young drivers who also carry renters insurance or another eligible policy may be able to save by bundling all of their policies with one insurer.
Essential Cost Variables for Insurance
As with everything, there are a host of variables that will affect the cost of your insurance as no two people are exactly alike. With that in mind, here are the variables that’ll change the cost of your insurance.
Age
Because motorists with less driving experience are at greater risk of causing accidents, young drivers will generally pay more for car insurance than their parents do. However, Hawaii and Massachusetts have legislation in place to prevent underwriters using age as a cost variable for car insurance.
Gender
Males will often pay more for insurance than their female counterparts. Multiple studies, including research from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), show that men are statistically more likely to cause accidents, regardless of age. Several states — including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — do not permit the use of gender as a cost variable for insurance.
Credit Score
Insurance carriers routinely use credit scores to determine the probability that a driver will file a claim. Those with higher scores are considered less likely, while those with lower credit are regarded as more likely. As a result, drivers with good credit will usually pay less for car insurance. Again, several states — including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan — have banned providers from using credit scores as an insurance cost variable.
Location
Insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers who live in ZIP codes that are more susceptible to theft or damage caused by vandalism, collisions, and natural disasters. Additionally, each state has its own insurance laws that will affect your premiums. You’ll also pay more for coverage when you drive frequently. So, if you’re commuting daily from one ZIP code to the next, expect slightly higher rates.
Vehicle/Model
Some cars are more expensive to insure than others. Carriers often charge lower rates for vehicles that are proven to be safer and more durable in an accident. As an example, sport utility vehicles, such as the Subaru Outback and Honda CR-V, are among the cheapest cars to insure.
Type of Coverage
Most states require basic liability as the bare minimum insurance to legally operate a vehicle. You’ll most likely benefit from additional coverage, but it will cost you. SImilarly, the deductible and policy limits for your selected coverages will also impact the price you’ll pay.
Car insurance providers offer a variety of protections for motorists. These are the most common to look for:
- Bodily injury and property damage liability: Covers the other person’s medical costs and damages when you cause an accident
- Collision: Covers your own vehicle’s damage, regardless of fault
- Comprehensive: Covers non-accident damages, regardless of fault
- Personal injury protection/medical payments: Covers your own medical care
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Covers your medical and damages when the at-fault driver doesn’t have adequate coverage
- Guaranteed asset protection: Pays your auto loan if your car is totaled or stolen and you owe more than it's worth
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q. What age is a young driver?
A. Insurance companies typically define young drivers as being between the ages of 20 to 25, while teen drivers range between 16 to 19 years old. This distinction may seem like splitting hairs to some, but these separate categories highlight the differences between car insurance rates for young adult drivers and teen drivers.
Teens generally pay the most for car insurance, based on their age and lack of driving history. In contrast, young drivers often have a few more years of driving experience under their belts, own their own cars, and use them for commuting to work or university. Hence, while young adults still pay significantly more for car insurance than their parents and grandparents, they pay lower insurance premiums than teens.
Q. Why is car insurance so high for people younger than 25 years old?
A. Young people and teens pay more for car insurance because they’re more likely to be involved in a traffic accident than drivers older than 25. Not only do younger drivers cause more accidents than other age groups, the severity of those car crashes are likely to cause more damage and fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
In fact, a recent study by the NHTSA found that “although young drivers represented only 5.4 percent of all licensed drivers in 2016, they represented 8.9 percent of drivers in fatal crashes.” The study’s findings make a compelling case for the increased risk of insuring young drivers and teens.
25 percent had been involved in one or more crashes
55 percent reported driving faster than most other vehicles
47 percent reported being involved in one or more near misses
51 percent admitted to drinking and then driving
The good news is that as young drivers mature, the less risk they pose on the road. This is why most younger drivers see a steep drop in their car insurance rates around the age of 25, provided they maintain a clean driving record.
Q. What is the cheapest car insurance for young drivers?
A. Geico generally offers the cheapest car insurance to young drivers in all 50 states. Keep in mind that some regional providers — such as Erie and Country Financial — often provide even lower car insurance rates than Geico to drivers between the ages of 20 and 25. But these carriers only operate in select states (12 versus 19 states, respectively). You may have a nearby local provider that features more competitive premiums.
Although data from QuoteWizard shows Geico to have the lowest rates nationwide, the rate you will get depends on a number of factors, including your driving record, location, credit score, and your ability to leverage a provider’s discounts. In other words, if you’re looking for cheap car insurance for young drivers, shop around with multiple underwriters. It’s an accepted best practice to get insurance rate quotes from three to five carriers before making a decision.
Q. How much coverage do young drivers need?
A. Every state except New Hampshire requires all drivers to carry liability insurance to legally operate a motor vehicle. Bear in mind that each state has its own laws around what liability insurance will entail. Yours may only require bodily injury liability and property damage liability to cover any medical costs or vehicle damage you cause when at-fault in a crash. Other states may want you to also carry PIP or uninsured/underinsured motorists insurance.
Still, in most states, the required coverage all drivers need ranges between $15,000 and $25,000 of bodily injury liability and between $10,000 and $25,000 in property damage liability insurance. In many cases, these state requirements are lower than the coverage you’ll actually need to protect yourself should you be involved in an accident. Many insurance providers recommend drivers have at least 100/300/100 coverage. That’s $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident in bodily injury, and $100,000 per accident in property damage liability. However, those who are on a budget should understand that policies with higher limits will cost more money.
MORE TO READ
Related
What Is Comprehensive Car Insurance?
Let’s talk about how not to lose your shirt, pants, and socks in the event of an accident.
Related
How Do I Lower My Car Insurance?
Everyone’s made mistakes. You shouldn’t have to pay for them indefinitely.
Related
What Is Auto Insurance?
Insurance is a lot like taxes. It’s required, and it takes your money.
Related
What Is Liability Auto Insurance?
Since no one is perfect, liability insurance protects you from yourself
Related