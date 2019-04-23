Best GPS Tracker for Cars: Protect Your Vehicle from Theft

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Auto theft is all too common. Many times, it is almost impossible to trace your car once it has been stolen, which is why having some way to know the location of a vehicle at all times can be the difference between finding your car and buying a replacement. A GPS tracker can allow you to track the location of a vehicle anywhere it goes, so take a look at our reviews of the top GPS trackers for cars.

Best GPS Tracker Overall: Spy Tec STI GL300 Mini Portable Real Time Personal and Vehicle GPS Tracker

Best GPS Tracker Value: MOTOsafety Teen GPS Tracking Device

Best GPS Tracker Honorable Mention: PrimeTracking Personal GPS Tracker

Why Buy a GPS Tracker for a Car?

Track your vehicle if it's stolen. When a vehicle is stolen, it can be very difficult to track down. Most cars will have the license plates changed or removed to avoid being caught. A GPS tracker can pinpoint where your stolen car was taken so you can have your property returned to you.

Track family member's driving. If your teenager is just learning to drive, or your elderly parent wants to continue their independence, a GPS tracker in their car can be a great way to monitor their safety. You can make sure all family members are not somewhere they shouldn't be.

Keep family members safe when driving. These GPS trackers feature SOS buttons. This will trigger emergency services when activated, so their location can be tracked quickly.

Types of GPS Trackers

Battery-Operated GPS Trackers

Battery-operated GPS trackers are the most common type. It’s important to know the battery life and what type of batteries you need for them to work. Since you will typically leave the GPS tracker in the car at all times, it is important to check the batteries regularly so you know when it is time to change them. This can help ensure your GPS tracker will be working around the clock, especially in emergency situations.

Dash Plug-In GPS Trackers

Dash plug-in GPS trackers are a little more convenient for users. They draw power directly from your car instead of the batteries, so you don’t have to worry about changing the batteries periodically. You should still check the connection now and then to make sure it’s working correctly. It’s also important to know how much power the tracker will be drawing from your car so you know whether or not it will affect the rest of your systems.

Top Brands

BARTUN

BARTUN is a high-quality electronics manufacturer with a variety of products. It also focuses on pet tracking and pet protection as well as a variety of other consumer communication products like intercom and telephone hardware. BARTUN produces a GPS tracker for cars and vehicles that includes a magnetic vehicle tracker which is even good for motorcycles. The GPS tracker is also wireless and waterproof.

AMERICALOC

AMERICALOC provides many different electronics for surveillance and GPS use. The company is dedicated to providing top-quality products for average people, as well as assisting law enforcement and first responders in public safety. One of its most popular products is a GPS tracker with geofencing capabilities and a panic button.

MOTOsafety

MOTOsafety is a company that was formed to help parents coach their teenagers safe driving habits without needing to be in the car with them. The company is based in St. Louis, Mo. and focuses on safe driving assistance for new drivers. The MOTOsafety Teen GPS Tracking Device is its most popular product.

GPS Tracker Pricing

Under $25: There are many GPS trackers you can find for under $25, especially if you find a company that is running a special promotion. These options can include basic features such as real time tracking and playback of routes traveled.

$25 - $50: This is the most common range for a quality GPS tracker. This price range typically has higher network stability and better range.

Key Features

Signal Reach

Most GPS trackers will not work outside of the United States. However, some companies allow you to add additional countries for a fee. It is crucial that you make sure you know what the signal reach is on your GPS tracker to avoid losing the signal. If you or someone else plans on taking your vehicle out of the country, make sure you add that country to your plan so you can keep using your GPS tracker.

SOS Button

Safety is key with GPS trackers. If you or your loved ones are ever in an emergency situation, they can activate the SOS button, which will alert first responders of their location. This can save crucial time in emergency situations.

Other Considerations

Waterproofing: Some GPS trackers are meant to be placed in a glove box, but the user may want to place it secretly on the bottom of a car. For this purpose, it’s important to make sure the GPS tracker is waterproof and will not get damaged in wet driving conditions.

Privacy: While trackers can help you keep your family safe, they can also provide a direct line to your family if the devices are intercepted. Make sure you keep the information you get from your GPS tracker protected and private. Keep password locks on your phone or computer and change them regularly to keep hackers from being able to access your GPS data.

Storage and Cases: If you want to apply the tracker directly to the car by placing it underneath, you will probably want to consider getting a protective case for it. This will help prevent damage from road debris. You can also look into cases for putting it in your car that have an adhesive to protect the tracker from shock damage.

Best GPS Tracker for Cars Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best GPS Tracker Overall: Spy Tec STI GL300 Mini Portable Real Time Personal and Vehicle GPS Tracker