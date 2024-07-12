Monimoto 9 GPS Tracker Hands-On Review: Cheap Tracking You Need

I’m not one for fear-mongering when it comes to the vehicles we love. I’m all about driving the wheels off of them anytime, anywhere. That’s what they’re for. But I do think we all need to accept the stark realities of owning specialty applications. One of them is that there are people who will try to steal them from you. Over a million cars and motorcycles are stolen in the U.S. every year. So, it really is worth taking measures to protect what you own.

While steering wheel locks and anti-theft devices are worth using, thieves can get around them if they want your car bad enough. A GPS tracker is a last line of defense that can be the defining factor in whether you actually retrieve your stolen vehicle.

Now, there’s no shortage of GPS trackers for vehicles on the market. That’s awesome for folks who want options, but it’s a pain in the neck for those that just want the most affordable, most practical, and most effective solution. Obviously, everyone will market theirs exactly that way. That said, after testing out the Monimoto 9 GPS tracker, I think we just might have found the winner.

Monimoto 9 GPS Tracker Rundown

The Monimoto 9 is a standalone GPS tracker. It uses an internal battery that lasts up to 12 months, and pairs to an app that allows you to track your vehicle with your smartphone. The way it works is simple, you get the tracker itself, and a fob. The tracker is placed in the vehicle and you keep the fob on you. If the vehicle moves without the fob nearby, the app will alert you. And because you have to enter your number on setup, it’ll also call you, so there’s less of a chance that you’ll miss the notification.

This GPS tracker offers global tracking, with 4G connectivity. That means you can track your vehicle, no matter how far away it is. The IP68 rating also helps to ensure environmental factors won’t interfere with tracking. The GPS updates every 5 minutes or every minute with live tracking.

The retail price of this unit is $169.00. While that initial price is much higher than average, the annual subscription fee of $49.00 offsets that issue. Monimoto even throws in two months for free as a nice bonus.

Setting Up and Testing the Monimoto 9 GPS Tracker

Setting up the Monimoto 9 GPS tracker is honestly stupid-simple. I’ve had impact wrenches that were harder to figure out. It comes with a set of instructions detailing what you need to do, and it’s simply charging the thing up, downloading the app, and pairing it with your phone. It’s a standalone unit, so that means there’s no hardwiring involved or anything of the likes. So even that is incredibly straightforward.

That being said, the Monimoto 9 being a standalone tracker is easily what I like most about this unit. That allows you to mount it wherever you like, without having to worry about routing wires. You can easily get creative of where you mount it, and it will remain virtually undetectable. I was able to easily hide this thing between the plastics and air box on my 2006 DRZ. Now, I picked this spot because it photographs well. Tucking it somewhere even more discrete is well within reason because it is so small. For example, I am able to hide it in the unused vents in my ’69 Charger. With no wiring leading to it, you can’t easily trace it to those otherwise hidden locations.

Being able to move the Monimoto from vehicle to vehicle with ease really bolsters the value of this unit. It’s great for folks with multiple vehicles who don’t want to invest in multiple trackers and multiple subscription fees. The IP68 rating, and reusable zip ties it comes with really complement its versatility.

I’m also really impressed by how quickly the app responds. I set the fob down at the edge of my property, with the tracker in my car at the other end. Even just rolling the car back and forth in my garage was enough to trigger it and I received a call and multiple alerts within seconds. The app also provided tracking of the vehicle’s current location. I’ll be honest, it’s almost scary accurate in my location, which is a great thing. Being able to see exactly where my car is on my property really boosts my confidence in this unit.

Circling back to value, that really is the big win here. You get versatility and accuracy, which are great, but you’re not breaking the bank using it. Again, that initial retail price is high and definitely has the potential to drive folks to GPS trackers with retail costs under $50. However, the vast majority of GPS trackers rely on monthly subscriptions. Those with similar capabilities often charge $20-$25 a month, whereas the $49 annual fee of this unit comes to $4.08 a month. By the end of the year, the Monimoto 9, with the subscription, is less than what you’ll pay for just the service fees of much of the competition.

The Verdict: Cheap Insurance You Shouldn’t Skip

Based on my personal experience with this unit, I’d say the Monimoto 9 is the way to go if you need a GPS tracker for your personal vehicle. It just checks all the boxes for me. Again, it’s accurate, easy to set up, easy to use on multiple vehicles, easy to hide, and affordable in the long run. The all-in price is what a lot of people pay per month for auto insurance. For that reason alone, it’s worth investing in.

That said, we’re talking about vehicle security here. So, don’t just take my word for it. While I have had really great luck with this unit, there are user reviews that aren’t quite as positive. I’m not saying they’re true, but they are worth taking into account when deciding what last line of defense you’re going to put your faith in. I strongly recommend doing the research for yourself and deciding on a unit you think will truly offer the best security. Still, I won’t be surprised if the Monimoto remains on the top of your list when you’re done with your homework.