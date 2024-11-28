The Best Black Friday Deals On Dash Cams, Radar Detectors, And Action Cameras

It seems like Black Friday started at the beginning of the month. Still, some of the best deals and lowest prices still keep popping up. I’ve found some crazy Black Friday car electronics deals. It just so happens that they are perfect gifts for the car fans on your shopping list.

Dash cams make a great gift. It’s the kind of thing many drivers won’t buy for themselves, but everyone should have. At minimum, a single-channel front-facing camera in their car. You can make the same argument for a good radar detector. You may not be a habitual speeder, but we all find ourselves creeping past the posted limit now and then. In those instances, having a little warning that you’re being watched can save you not only the price of a ticket but an increase in insurance, which is often worse than the fine.

Action cameras are no longer just for base jumpers and Red Bull addicts. Even the parents who used to lug around camcorders are now wielding pocket-sized waterproof cameras on selfie sticks to get the shot. An action camera is great to mount on your car before a scenic drive to capture the landscap. Or it can be pointed inside the car to get footage of carpool karaoke.

Lastly, a few other gadgets have snuck in because they’re part of the Black Friday sales we’re watching. Anyone living where the weather is anything but perfect will appreciate a remote start system. This Compustar kit is very reasonably priced. Especially since the $279.99 includes installation at a Best Buy near the giftee.

There’s also a LandAirSea GPS tracking system for anyone on your list who has a car they fear might be stolen. Which is probably 95% of all peopl. We all know at least one person in that other 5% who would probably be happy if their car went missing. Keep checking back because I will update this post as Black Friday progresses and even longer if more deals keep popping up. Happy shopping.

Black Friday Car Electronics Deals

