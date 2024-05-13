Save $20 on Bauer’s 8-Inch Bench Grinder and More Shop Equipment Deals at Harbor Freight

I'm always pumped when I come across an awesome bench grinder deal. They're one of the tools that I find impossible to overstate the value of. Between cleaning things up and reshaping parts, you'll find yourself running over to it during every project you take on. Right now, Harbor Freight is offering a coupon that brings the Bauer 8-inch bench grinder down to $119.99. Considering all it brings to the table, this is a stupid-good offer.

Sure. There are cheaper bench grinders out there, but they simply don't do everything this model from Bauer can. That variable speed control is what really elevates this above most options, as you can set the tool to run at speeds that truly fit the project at hand. It also has a built-in LED work light to illuminate the workpiece. Toss in the standard dual-wheel configuration, and you can set this up to work seamlessly through any combination of projects that typically pop up in your garage.

To me, the discount on this bench grinder is a show-stopper, but it's not the only deal Harbor Freight's currently running. It started the week by rolling out a fresh list of coupons gearheads should check out. Of course, I've gone ahead and rounded up the best of them for you in the list below.

