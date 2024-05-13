Save $20 on Bauer’s 8-Inch Bench Grinder and More Shop Equipment Deals at Harbor Freight
Plus a slew of fresh coupons on shop equipment to start the week.
I'm always pumped when I come across an awesome bench grinder deal. They're one of the tools that I find impossible to overstate the value of. Between cleaning things up and reshaping parts, you'll find yourself running over to it during every project you take on. Right now, Harbor Freight is offering a coupon that brings the Bauer 8-inch bench grinder down to $119.99. Considering all it brings to the table, this is a stupid-good offer.
Sure. There are cheaper bench grinders out there, but they simply don't do everything this model from Bauer can. That variable speed control is what really elevates this above most options, as you can set the tool to run at speeds that truly fit the project at hand. It also has a built-in LED work light to illuminate the workpiece. Toss in the standard dual-wheel configuration, and you can set this up to work seamlessly through any combination of projects that typically pop up in your garage.
To me, the discount on this bench grinder is a show-stopper, but it's not the only deal Harbor Freight's currently running. It started the week by rolling out a fresh list of coupons gearheads should check out. Of course, I've gone ahead and rounded up the best of them for you in the list below.
More Shop Equipment Deals at Harbor Freight
- McGraw 29-Gallon vertical Air Compressor for $499.99
- McGraw 3-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor for $49.99
- Central Pneumatic 3/8-Inch x 25-Foot Retractable Air Hose Reel for $47.99
- Earthquake XT 1/2-Inch Composite Ultra-Torque Air Impact Wrench for $129.99
- Toolbox Big Grip® Bucket Blue Shop Towels for $10.99
- Super Coupon: 20% Off Select Automotive Chemicals
- Maddox Ball Joint Service Kit for $59.99
- Daytona 6-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands for $59.99
- Icon 16-Piece Aluminum Bearing and Seal Driver Set for $99.99
- Pittsburgh 3-Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack for $119.99
- Zurich ZR13s OBD2 Code Reader with ABS/SRS/Fixassist for $139.99
- Braun 5500 Lumen 4-Foot Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light for $17.99
- Braun 1200 Lumen LED Rechargeable Underhood Work Light for $64.99
- Portland 1750 PSI 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer for $74.99
- Central Machinery 12-Ton H-Frame Floor Shop Press for $139.99
- Central Machinery 13-Gallon 1 HP High Flow Dust Collector for $129.99
- Central Machinery 30-Pound Capacity Benchtop Abrasive Blast Cabinet for $179.99
- Titanium UNLIMITED 140 Professional Multi-Process Welder for $449.99
- Bauer 10-Inch 5-Speed Bench Drill Press for $139.99