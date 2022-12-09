There’s Still Time to Jump on Harbor Freight’s Merry Christmas Coupons
But you only have until Sunday.
Harbor Freight deals always get a warm welcome. Even if you don't do the majority of your tool shopping there, you're bound to find some tool to get excited over when its sales events pop up. Who doesn’t love already affordable tools hitting even ridiculously lower prices? Right now, it's running some pretty killer deals with its Merry Christmas coupons, and you're not going to want to miss out. You just need to get in on the action now because Sunday's the last day of this event.
- Daytona 3-Ton Low Profile Professional Floor Jack (21% off)
- Central Machinery 20-Ton H-Frame Floor Shop Press (20% off)
- Central Machinery 10-Inch 12-Speed Bench Drill Press (18% off)
- Central Machinery 3-Inch Bench Grinder with Flex Shaft (18% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 500-Pound Capacity Hydraulic Table Cart (20% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive1-Ton Capacity Foldable Shop Crane (13% off)
- Titanium Stick 225 Inverter Welder with Electrode Holder (12% off)
- Chicago Electric Red Design Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet (20% off)
- Vulcan MIGMax 215 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input (10% off)
- McGraw 6-Gallon 0.8 HP 150 PSI Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor (15% off)
- Icon Precision Snap Ring Pliers 8-Piece Set (28% off)
- Icon 400-Pound Capacity 43-Inch Professional Creeper (21% off)
- Bauer 15 Amp 3.8 HP 14-Inch Abrasive Cut-Off Saw (15% off)
- Merlin 3/8-Inch 50-Foot Premium Rubber Air Hose (25% off)
- Earthquake XT 1/2-Inch Xtreme Torque Stubby Air Impact Wrench (20% off)
