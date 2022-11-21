Roll Out and Shape Up On These Discounted Electric Bikes
Cars may be our main heartthrob, but there's no denying the transformative power of an e-bike. You take one ride, and you start looking up prices. That's why on the first day of the week that kicks off the holiday shopping season, we've compiled these ride-or-die deals on e-bikes across the internet.
Be sure while shopping that you pick an e-bike with the right assistance for you. Some have pedal assist, some have throttles, and some offer both. Beyond that, there's bound to be something that fits your needs, from compact e-bikes with folding frames to skinny-tired road bikes and fat-tired, shock-absorbing mountain bikes. We've compiled a selection of them all here.
- Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike (25% off)
- Rad Power Bikes RadExpand 5 Electric Folding Bike (6% off)
- Rad Power Bikes RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike (25% off)
- Swagtron EB-6 20" Electric Bike w/ 20-mile Max Operating Range & 18.6 mph Max Speed (6% off)
- SWFT BMX eBike w/ 35mi Max Operating Range & 19.8 mph Max Speed (15% off)
- SWFT ZIP eBike w/ 37mi Max Operating Range & 19.8 mph Max Speed (7% off)
- SWFT VOLT eBike w/ 32mi Max Operating Range & 19.8 mph Max Speed (33% off)
- Jetson J5 Electric Bike w/ 30mi Max Operating Range & 15 mph Max Speed (25% off)
- Serial 1 MOSH/CTY eBike, w/up to 105mi Max Operating Range & 20mph Max Speed (60% off)
- SWFT FLEET eBike w/ 37.2mi Max Operating Range & 19.8 mph Max Speed (10% off)
- Huffy Everett Women's Comfort eBike w/25 mi Max Operating Range & 20 mph Max Speed (46% off)
