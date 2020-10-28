Harley-Davidson Enters eBike Market With Gorgeous Serial 1 Brand

It's not all about nostalgia. The 117-year-old motorcycle maker is nothing if it isn't an innovator, that's the whole reason it started the LiveWire electric motorcycle program to modernize its two-wheeled hogs. But sometimes, smaller is better. And such is the case when aiming to enter the growing world of urban mobility.

Market research firms like the Light Electric Vehicle Association predict that the United States is quickly on its way to becoming the world's hotspot for eBike adaption and anticipates that demand within the U.S. will "soon" grow to nearly five times that of 2019. And while other manufacturers like Trek, Ducati, and even BMW are already preparing to enter the market, it would only make sense for one of the U.S.'s most seasoned motorcycle manufacturer to enter the game.

Unfortunately, teaser shots are all we get for now. Harley-Davidson hasn't released any details on potential range, weight, pricing, or anything else pertinent to actually selling this eBike to consumers. It's unlikely that Serial 1 will stray from modern-day eBike pricing as well, so prepare for some potential sticker shock.

A countdown on its website suggests that more details could possibly be revealed on Nov. 16, so we perhaps won't have too much longer to wait before knowing just how much one of these bad boys will set you back.

