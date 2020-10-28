Harley-Davidson Enters eBike Market With Gorgeous Serial 1 Brand
The name pays homage to Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle, and the sleek looks do it justice.
Motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson is straying from its path of loud V-Twin-powered cruisers to build a product that belongs in a poppin' but more subtle market: electric bicycles
On Monday, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer announced its newest spin-off brand, Serial 1 Cycle Company, a play on "Serial Number One," the very first development platform on which its modern-day motorcycles are built on. And if that isn't enough to fire up the nostalgia lightbulb, Harley-Davidson made sure to build its very first example in a design that resembles the striking design from 1903.
The Serial 1's first product screams retro (which is cool in 2020, right?)—white tires, black rims, a swooping dark frame surrounded by chrome hardware, and even a classic oiled leather saddle supported by oversized springs. It's a complete call back to the Serial Number One that is shown off at the beginning of the promotional video above.
“When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever,” said Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company in a press release. “Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson’s founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle.”
It's not all about nostalgia. The 117-year-old motorcycle maker is nothing if it isn't an innovator, that's the whole reason it started the LiveWire electric motorcycle program to modernize its two-wheeled hogs. But sometimes, smaller is better. And such is the case when aiming to enter the growing world of urban mobility.
Market research firms like the Light Electric Vehicle Association predict that the United States is quickly on its way to becoming the world's hotspot for eBike adaption and anticipates that demand within the U.S. will "soon" grow to nearly five times that of 2019. And while other manufacturers like Trek, Ducati, and even BMW are already preparing to enter the market, it would only make sense for one of the U.S.'s most seasoned motorcycle manufacturer to enter the game.
Unfortunately, teaser shots are all we get for now. Harley-Davidson hasn't released any details on potential range, weight, pricing, or anything else pertinent to actually selling this eBike to consumers. It's unlikely that Serial 1 will stray from modern-day eBike pricing as well, so prepare for some potential sticker shock.
A countdown on its website suggests that more details could possibly be revealed on Nov. 16, so we perhaps won't have too much longer to wait before knowing just how much one of these bad boys will set you back.
