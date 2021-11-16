E-bike conversion kits enhance the good aspects of riding and soften the hardships; you can go faster for longer and don’t need to pedal as hard. So if you usually end up drenched in sweat before you get to the office or want to add some oomph to your weekend adventures, these kits are for you. There’s a kit out there for every type of bicyclist which, if you don’t know what to look for, can make it hard to pick the best model for you. We’ve made a buying guide to help you understand the different types of kits and what to consider before making a decision. You’ll also find a list of the top e-bike conversion kits on the market today.

A rugged, yet lightweight and easy to install kit that will allow you to quickly convert your regular bicycle into an efficient and powerful electric bike.

This is one of the cheapest ways to electrify your bike without compromising on quality. It’s intended for the average commuter, so its performance figures leave a bit to be desired for some.

This kit performs well in practically every area. It’s powerful, lightweight, and comes with a battery. One of the few downsides to note is that it only uses a cadence sensor.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Some brands are already well-established in this niche, and priority was given to their products. However, other lesser-known brands were also evaluated. The main features taken into consideration were price, wattage, amount of torque, drive type, compatibility, battery options, sensor type, reliability, ease of fitting, and included accessories. Conversion kits were immediately disqualified from consideration if they were unreliable or hazardous in any way.

We visited Cycling News and E-bike Choices to get an overview of the industry from cycling experts. We also searched Reddit to get a more informed opinion of what e-bike enthusiasts felt about the products on the market.

To choose the best e-bike conversion kits on the market, we employed a comprehensive research methodology . We evaluated dozens of kits before choosing the top contenders. Although we haven’t personally tested these products, our selection is informed by consumer testimonials, expert reviews, discussions on relevant online forums, and our institutional knowledge of the automotive industry.

Included in the sale are a speed sensor, headlight, thumb throttle, pair of cranks, EB-BUS water-proof cable, and an LCD screen, and you'll also get brake levers or hydraulic sensors, which safely cut power to the motor when you engage the brakes. This model uses pedal-assist technology but doesn't have a torque sensor, unfortunately. So the motor’s power output is determined by the pedals' RPM. If you want to take a break from pedaling, you can use the handlebar throttle to control the motor. Since it’s a mid-drive motor, it’ll keep your bike more balanced than its front and rear hub counterparts. One of the downsides to this kit is that it’s not recommended for use with carbon-fiber frames.

The Bafang BB02B 48V 750-watt Mid Drive conversion kit should tick most boxes for the majority of riders. Bafang is one of the more premium brands in the niche, but if you opt for the 48V 13Ah battery option, it won’t break the bank. The 750W motor pumps out 120 newton-meters of torque, which is one of the highest figures on the market and nets you enough grunt to achieve a top speed of nearly 30 mph on most bikes. Although it’s a powerful motor, it only weighs 9.5 pounds and, at less than 55 dB, it’s pretty quiet, and the whole kit (minus the battery) weighs 13 pounds.

Included in the sale is a TFT 750C LCD screen, which mounts on the handlebars and shows speed, mileage, pedal-assist mode, and battery life. You’ll also get a throttle, pedal-assist system, torque arm, and brake levers. Since a throttle is included in the sale, you can operate the motor without pedaling. All of the brand’s motors come with a one-year warranty. Unfortunately, no battery or tire is included in the kit, so you’ll need to buy these separately.

The Ebikeling Waterproof Ebike Conversion Kit is a great value, practical piece of kit. Since this is a front-wheel hub motor, it’s the easiest type to fit and, if you get a flat, it’s easier to fix than a rear-hub motor. The kit comes with an aluminum double-walled rim with a hub motor already attached, so all you need to do is fit a tire. The 1,200-watt motor weighs 12.9 pounds, making it one of the heavier models on this list. Although it’s a high-watt motor with a peak power output of 1,450 watts, it only produces 30 newton-meters of torque which is a downside to using a front-wheel hub motor: it can’t handle a lot of power.

You can operate the motor via PAS or the included thumb throttle and though the kit doesn’t include a battery, even without a power source, it’ll still add around 16 pounds to your bicycle. Included in the sale are an LCD screen, brake lever or brake sensor, chainring wheel, crank, speed sensor, lock nuts, e-bike headlight or tail light, and cables. Since the motor is so powerful, you’ll need to make sure your frame, cassettes, and chain are heavy-duty, or they could get damaged. The kit is designed to fit a JIS standard 68-73mm bottom.

If performance is your top priority, then the Bafang BBSHD 1000W could be for you. This 1,000-watt mid-crank motor pumps out 160 newton-meters of torque, which is more than any other model on this list and enough to tackle 40-degree hill angles. Depending on rider weight and conditions, it should propel you to over 30 mph with ease, with some riders achieving more than 40 mph. Since the motor is so powerful, it’s often only suitable for off-road and private property use. This kit is on the high end of the price spectrum but, unfortunately, doesn’t come with a torque sensor and uses a cadence sensor instead.

Included in the sale are a brushless motor controller, LED screen, twist or thumb throttle, pedal-assist sensor, freewheel, brake levers with safety switches, tube liner, and installation hardware. The wheel is compatible with V-type and disc brakes. However, there’s no battery or tire included in the kit, meaning you’ll have to pick them up separately. The motor and wheel have a combined weight of 15.8 pounds, so if you need to place the battery over your rear wheel, it could unbalance the bike. You’ll also need a bit more technical know-how to fit this kit when compared to a front hub model, and it’ll be more difficult to disassemble and maintain.

The Ebikeling Conversion Kit For Fat Wheels ensures anyone who rides a fat-tire bike isn’t left out of the e-bike scene. This kit comes with a ready-to-install aluminum double-walled rim and rear hub motor that’s suitable for 26-inch fat tires. There are 30 newton-meters of torque on tap from the direct-drive brushless 1,000-watt hub motor, which is enough for a top speed exceeding 25 mph, and this rear-hub model is better suited to rough terrain than its front-wheel counterpart, as the rider will have more traction.

There’s no battery included in the sale, so you’ll have to pick that up separately. This is one of the lighter motors on the market, weighing just 7.9 pounds. It uses a torque sensor that detects the amount of force you apply and then applies a proportional amount of power from the motor. For many riders, this type of pedal assistance feels more natural, which makes it well-suited to mountain bike riding. Although this is a drop-in kit, you’ll still need some technical know-how to put it together and run the wires efficiently.

The Tongsheng TSDZ2 Ebike Kit allows you to get the performance of a mid-drive kit without the high price tag. The 750-watt motor produces 80 newton-meters of torque, placing it in the middle of the spectrum in terms of power. All this power results in a top speed of over 28 mph when unrestricted, but this model comes limited to 15 mph (when using only the throttle). Included in the sale are a thumb throttle, torque sensor, speed sensor, and an LED monitor. There are cutoff brake levers, which stop power from the motor when you use the brakes.

Our Verdict on E-Bike Conversion Kits

The Bafang BB02B 48V 750W Mid Drive is the best overall e-bike kit on the market. This kit is reliable and has more than enough power for most people. If you’re on a tight budget, then check out the Ebikeling Waterproof Ebike Conversion Kit. It has enough performance for commuters and should be relatively easy to fit and maintain.

What to Consider When Buying an E-Bike Conversion Kit

Unless you’re an expert in the niche, it’s difficult to know what e-bike conversion kit is right for you. There are tons of manufacturers producing different kit types at different wattages. This buying guide will outline the main e-bike kit types and key features to consider before making up your mind.

Types of E-Bike Conversion Kits

Front Hub

A front hub electric motor is arguably the most common and reliable type of kit for commuters as these models are normally the cheapest and easiest to fit and maintain, but they usually offer less performance and feel. Front tires on these rims are less likely to pick up a puncture, as the tire often kicks up road debris. If you need to change the tire, it’s easier on a front hub motor when compared to a rear hub motor. If you place your battery at the rear, then a front hub motor can even out the bike’s weight distribution.

The downside of a front hub motor is that it can’t handle too much power without spinning the wheel. Since front hub motors are considerably heavier than a regular rim, they put excess strain on your bike’s front forks and could damage them.

Rear Hub Motors

Like front hub motors, rear hub motors are reliable and relatively cheap. But they are slightly harder to fit and make changing your tire or tube more difficult. These motors can handle more power than their counterpart, as the weight over the rear tire provides more traction. But if you need to place your battery at the rear, it can lead to unwanted wheelies and an unbalanced feel.

Riders using these motors will feel a natural pushing sensation rather than the unnatural pulling sensation associated with front hub motors. There can also be an unnatural gyroscopic feel with front-wheel motors at high speeds, but not with rear-wheel motors. Rear hub motors could restrict you to 7-speed cassettes due to the size of the hub. Ultimately, these models can provide more performance than front hub motors but sacrifice some practicality.

Mid-Drive Motors

In terms of performance, mid-drive motors are the king. They send power to the rear wheel via your bike’s chain and gear set. This means you can use a lower gear when riding up a hill or when accelerating quickly, which is arguably their main advantage over hub motors. So this type of motor can climb hills faster and for longer without the risk of burning out, but you put your chain and cassette through much more wear and tear. Mid-drive motors are usually lighter than hub motors, and some are so compact that it’s difficult to notice them at a glance.

These kits often use torque sensors at the crank instead of cadence sensors. These sensors deliver power from the motor based on how hard you pedal, which gives a more natural feeling that leads some riders to forget they’re being assisted when pedaling. There are more moving parts in these models, which means there’s more to go wrong. Mid-drive motors are more expensive than hub motors and might not be worth the extra cost for general commuters.

E-Bike Conversion Kit Key Features

Motor Type

As previously mentioned, there are three main types of e-bike conversion kit motors: front hub, rear hub, and mid-drive. The type of riding you do will largely determine what type will be best for you. Front and rear hub motors are relatively easy to fit and maintain. They also place less strain on your bicycle’s drive system. They’re great options for commuters who want to lighten the load on their way to work or simply get around faster. But you could be restricted in terms of what parts you can use, especially when it comes to tires, rims, and cassettes.

Mid-drive motors also work well for commuting, but where they really stand out is off-road. You’ll be able to use whatever chain, cassette, tires, and rims you like, but they’ll need to be heavy-duty to withstand the motor’s torque.

Power

The next thing you should consider is how much power you’ll need. The two figures to consider are watts and newton meters of torque. How many watts an e-bike motor has is similar to how much horsepower a car has. The continuous wattage is how many watts the motor can sustain continuously without overheating. For people who commute over relatively flat land and aren’t too interested in speed, a 250-watt motor will do. But if you regularly encounter steep hills or ride off-road, you should look for at least a 750-watt model.

If you don’t need to accelerate quickly or ride up steep hills, a motor with around 40 newton-meters of torque will suffice. However, if you often accelerate quickly or ride over rough terrain, look for a kit with at least 80-newton meters of torque.

Battery

Some kits come with a battery, but many don’t. Even the kits that come with a battery usually have several options to choose from, so you’ll need to decide which one best suits your needs. The larger your motor is, the faster it’ll drain your battery. To figure out how many watt-hours a battery has, multiply its amp hours by its voltage. For example, a 48-volt battery that’s using a 10-amp-hour controller will be 480 watt-hours.

If you’re using a 500-watt hour battery, it can deliver 500 watts continuously for one hour or 1,000 watts for 30 minutes, etc. Of course, if you use the pedals and a low motor assistance setting then, you’ll extend the battery life. To determine the right battery for you, you need to consider the size of your motor, how long you ride for each day, and how much assistance you want from the battery when pedaling.

Sensor

You’ll encounter two main types of e-bike sensors: cadence and torque sensors. Cadence sensors detect when and how fast the pedals are moving via a sensor at the crankset. These sensors will apply a proportional amount of power from the motor relative to how fast the pedals are moving. Although these models are cheap and easy to fit, they can have jerky power delivery that feels unnatural.

Torque sensors deliver power depending on the force of rotation applied to the crankset. These sensors feel a lot more natural, especially when ascending or descending steep hills. Some riders even forget that they’re being assisted by the motor. When compared to cadence sensors, torque sensors can even extend the battery’s range, as they only deliver as much power as needed.

Compatibility

Before buying an e-bike kit, you need to make sure it’s compatible with your bicycle. If you’re buying a front or rear hub motor, make sure the dropouts are wide enough to accept the electric motor and that the motors will work with the type of brakes your bike uses. Some rear hub motors won’t work with anything larger than a 7-speed cassette.

If you opt for a mid-drive motor, make sure that it’s compatible with your bicycle’s cassette and the diameter of its bottom bracket. Manufacturers list the diameter that their motors are compatible with and (normally) have options to fit various cassette sizes. Mid-drive motors also put considerable stress on your bike’s drivetrain and frame so, if you want a powerful motor, make sure your bike’s components are suitably durable.

Legality

Depending on what you’re going to use your e-bike for, you might need to consider whether it’s legal. At least six states require a license to operate an e-bike. Different states have different speed restrictions for e-bikes ranging from 20-30 mph, and some states have limits on how powerful the motor can be. You should check the legal requirements in your state before choosing a kit.

E-Bike Conversion Kit Brands

Bafang

Bafang has been producing e-mobility components and systems since 2003 and focuses mainly on e-bikes and e-scooters. Its head office and development and manufacturing center is based in Suzhou, near Shanghai, but it has sales and service centers in the Netherlands, USA, Germany, and Japan. This company has one of the widest selections on the market and produces both hub and mid-drive motors ranging from 250-1,000 watts. What really sets this brand apart are their high-performance compact mid-drive motors that are designed for mountain and road bikes. These kits are on the higher end of the price spectrum but renowned for their reliability. All products come with a 90-day manufacturer’s warranty starting from the date of purchase.

Ebikeling

Ebikeling has been a registered company since 2018 and is based in Chicago, Ill. The brand makes e-bike conversion kits, e-bikes, accessories, and parts. It stands out as being one of the best value manufacturers in the niche, but it only makes front and rear hub motors. In terms of torque, Ebikeling’s motors aren’t very powerful but are sufficient for commuters. Anyone who wants to convert their fat-tire bike to an e-bike should also check out this brand as it has some good options. All products come with a three-month warranty.

Tongsheng Electric Appliances

Tongsheng Electric Appliances Ltd was founded in 1998 and is based in Suzhou, China. This company specializes in mid-drive motors. Although it doesn’t make very high-watt motors, the models it produces have excellent power-to-weight ratios. So, if you’re looking for something that will keep your bike’s overall weight down, check out this manufacturer’s products. When compared to other high-end brands, like Bafang, Tonsheng’s products are good value for money. Unfortunately, this isn’t the brand for anyone who wants a front or rear hub motor.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and e-bike conversion kits. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Fitting an e-bike kit requires mechanical and electrical knowledge. If you’re unsure of how to fit it, get a bike mechanic to do it; this will be the safest option.

Weigh up all the costs before buying a kit, especially if you’ll need to get it fitted at a bike shop. For some people, buying an e-bike instead of a kit will be the best option.

Before buying a mid-drive or rear hub motor make sure it will fit your bike’s gearing.

If a kit doesn’t fit your bike’s dropouts, don’t give up. Contact the company to see if it produces a model that fits your dropouts.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Are e-bike conversion kits legal?

There are e-bike conversion kits, but whether they are legal or not depends on the state you live in and the e-bike kit you choose. Check out this website to see relevant laws regarding e-bikes in your state.

Q: Can you turn a regular bike into an e-bike?

Yes, any bike can be turned into an e-bike. But, if you’re going to use a powerful motor, then you’ll need to consider whether the bike’s frame and components can handle the stress.

Q: Is it cheaper to build your own bike?

If you buy the best value e-bike conversion kit and fit it onto your existing bike, it will be cheaper than buying a pre-assembled e-bike. But, if you want a powerful kit and battery and need to buy a suitably tough bike to handle it, it’ll probably be cheaper and easier to buy a pre-assembled e-bike, especially if you would need the help of a mechanic.

Q: How fast can a 3,000-watt e-bike go?

Some 3,000-watt e-bikes can go over 50 mph.