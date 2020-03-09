Best Motorcycle Jump Starters: Quickly Revive a Dead Battery

It may stop working after a short period of time and may not work in colder temperatures. Also, the micro USB charge port is not the best quality.

It's compact, lightweight, rugged, and water-resistant. It's simple to use and holds a charge for a long period of time.

It may not jump start a completely dead battery and may lose its charger sooner than the company claims. It comes in a soft bag instead of a hard carrying case.

It's lightweight, portable, recharges in under three hours, and can charge a phone, tablet, and other devices. The clamps are designed to be used in cramped spaces.

This unit works on all types of vehicles, including motorcycles. It has several built-in protections and blocks bad connections. It comes with an 18-month warranty.

The storage box is bulky and may take up a lot of space on your bike. It may not hold a charge or may stop working prematurely.

It has five fail-safe features for protection and comes with a handy carrying case. It confirms the positive and ground cables are properly connected. It comes with an 18-month warranty.

The unit is versatile and works on cars, trucks, motorcycles, and snowmobiles. It comes with dual USB charging ports as well as an LED light.

However, not all jumpstarting devices are the same. Some are pricier than others or have features you may not need. Check out our buying guide below to find the best motorcycle jump starters on the market.

Nothing's worse than getting ready for a ride and realizing your bike's battery is dead. Fortunately, it's not too hard to get it running again if you have a motorcycle jump starter.

However, the storage box is a little big, and it may take up a lot of space in smaller motorcycle bags. There have also been some complaints that the unit does not hold a charge and may stop working after a short period of time.

The device features several fail-safes, such as over-current protection, overload protection, and high-temperature protection. The Nekteck confirms the positive and ground cables are properly connected before you jump start the battery. It comes with a handy carrying case to keep all the chords and jumper cables in one place, and it easily fits in the bottom of a standard Harley saddlebag. The case also has an outer covering that will not scratch the inner fiberglass of your saddlebag.

This versatile 12000mAh with 500-amp peak current jump starter works on five-liter gas or three-liter diesel vehicles as well as motorcycles, boats, trucks, and snowmobiles. It has heavy-duty clamps and cables and two smart USB charging ports for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. It also comes with an LED flashlight in case you need to use it at night.

One problem with this unit is it comes in a cloth bag instead of a more durable hard case. Also, you may not be able to jump start a completely dead battery. It may also lose its charge quicker than the company promises.

The Weego 22s is lightweight, making it very portable. It recharges in under three hours and stays powered up for up to one year. You can also use it to charge your phone, tablet and other USB devices. The clamps allow you to make a connection in cramped spaces, and the safety features block bad connections. Overall, it's compact, easy to use, and takes the guesswork out of jumpstarting a bike.

This portable lithium-ion jump starter can be used on cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs. It features 300 cranking amps and features built-in protection so you don't try to jump start your bike if it's improperly connected. Other protections include anti-spark, reverse polarity, overheat, and power surge.

Unfortunately, the unit may stop working after a short period of use. There have also been some complaints that it doesn't work properly in cold temperatures even though the company claims it's for use in any climate. The micro USB connection for charging is also not very robust.

It's rugged and water-resistant and has a rubberized case so it doesn't scratch any surfaces. It's also compact and lightweight. It is very easy to use—simply hook it up to a dead or weak battery, hit the key, and it does the job. It also holds a charge for a long time.

This 1,000-amp portable lithium battery jump starter provides up to 20 jump starts on a single charge and works on cars, boats, lawnmowers, motorcycles, and more. It features spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection and charges with a USB cable. The device is also a portable power bank and has an LED flashlight.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Motorcycle Jump Starters

They provide peace of mind. The best portable motorcycle battery jump starters help get your bike running again. You don't have to worry about being stranded at home or on the road.

The best portable motorcycle battery jump starters help get your bike running again. You don't have to worry about being stranded at home or on the road. They're safe. It's not a good idea to jump start a smaller motorcycle battery using a car or truck because it's possible that you will cause damage to the battery or the electrical system. The best portable jump starter prevents that problem.

It's not a good idea to jump start a smaller motorcycle battery using a car or truck because it's possible that you will cause damage to the battery or the electrical system. The best portable jump starter prevents that problem. They're affordable. The best motorcycle battery jump starters don't cost a lot of money. If you purchase a high-quality unit, it will last for many years and will pay for itself in no time.

The best motorcycle battery jump starters don't cost a lot of money. If you purchase a high-quality unit, it will last for many years and will pay for itself in no time. They're versatile. The best motorcycle jump starters work on more than just bikes. Several brands are designed to work just as effectively on cars, trucks, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, lawnmowers, and more.

The best motorcycle jump starters work on more than just bikes. Several brands are designed to work just as effectively on cars, trucks, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, lawnmowers, and more. They're easy to use. One of the best things about portable jump starters is that you don't need assistance when you're using them. They have basic instructions that nearly everyone can understand.

Types of Motorcycle Jump Starters

Jump Box

If your bike's battery is dead or nearly so, you can use a motorcycle jump box instead of jumper cables and a car (which can damage the bike battery). These devices are small and portable and can fit in saddlebags, tank bags, tail bags, and so on. They have enough power to jump start your motorcycle multiple times before they require recharging. Still, you will need to occasionally recharge the unit so it's ready to use in an emergency.

Plug-In Device

If your bike's battery dies in your garage, you can use a plug-in battery jump starter. The device connects to a standard power outlet and provides a fast jump start. Many also feature trickle charge options, so they can keep your battery charged. However, these units are not portable. Another type of plug-in bike jump starter is used by jumping the motorcycle by using another vehicle. Simply plug in from one battery harness to another.

Top Brands

NOCO

The NOCO Company got its start in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1914. The company manufactures a variety of battery chargers, jump starters, solar panels, portable power devices, and related battery products and accessories. One popular product is the NOCO Boost Plus 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter.

Weego

Weego, a division of Paris Corporation, is based in Westampton, N.J. The company manufactures jump starters, battery packs, and accessories, such as the Weego 22s Jump Starter.

Nekteck

Nekteck, based in Pennsylvania, is a relatively new company that makes solar chargers, power banks, car mounts, and jump starters. One of its products is the Car Jump Starter Automotive Battery Booster.

Motorcycle Jump Starter Pricing

$50-$100: Motorcycle jump starters aren't cheap. Higher-end models will typically have more features, such as LCD screens, LED flashlights, 12V cigarette lighter socket adapters, and power banks for charging smartphones and other devices.

Key Features

Voltage

Look at the voltage rating of the device. It should be rated for 12-volt batteries because that's what most motorcycles feature. It's a maximum rating, so the unit will not be able to jump start anything larger. You can charge batteries with lower voltage, such as smartphones, using ports.

Amps

The amperage measures how fast a charge enters a battery. In general, the more amps a jump starter has, the bigger the charge, and the quicker it will be to get your bike running again. Cheap motorcycle jump starters will have a lower capacity of about 8000 or 10000mAh, while better units will have as much as 20000mAh.

Built-In Protection

You want to be safe when you're using a jump starter. Look for models that have built-in protection features to avoid issues such as short circuits and reverse connections. The last thing you want to do is damage the battery or the electrical system. Even more importantly, you don't want to hurt yourself when you're connecting the clamps.

Ports

Some jump starters have USB ports. This allows you to charge smaller devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to the unit for power. It's a safe and easy way to charge electronic devices, even though the jump starter has a higher voltage rating. The more USB ports, the better; however, they do take up space and may make the unit less compact.

Other Considerations

Accessories: The best motorbike jump starters have heavy-duty clamps so they last a long time and digital displays for ease of use. Many also come with USB cables as well as built-in LED flashlights. A flashlight can be particularly helpful if you get stuck somewhere at night, and some even have SOS modes for emergencies.

Best Motorcycle Jump Starter Reviews & Recommendations 2020