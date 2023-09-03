Ride1Up’s Labor Day Electric Bike Sale Is Awesome
Labor Day e-bike sales are too good to pass up.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Though we're die-hard car enthusiasts, we're also all things motorized enthusiasts. And that includes e-bikes. But our one issue with them is that they're so expensive for the average consumer. Not this weekend, though, as Ride1Up is having its Labor Day sale with a host of e-bikes on sale. Check them out!
- 700 SERIES ($200 off)
- ROADSTER V2 ($100 off)
- PRODIGY ($200 off)
- CAFE CRUISER ($200 off)
- TURRIS ($200 off)
- RIFT ($100 off)
- GRAVEL ROADSTER V2 ($200 off)
