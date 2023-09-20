The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Don’t Miss Amazon’s Killer Craftsman Digital Torque Wrench Deal

Time to take your garage into the 21st century.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
Craftsman digital torque wrench
Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As we gearheads hunker down and get stuck into projects for the rest of 2023, we must make a conscious effort to get the right tools for the jobs ahead. And sure, a regular torque wrench is fine, and it gets things done. But once you go digital and see how easily you can input exact specifications, there’s no going back. 

Right now is the best time to take your garage into the 21st century, as Amazon is still having a killer sale on this Craftsman Digital 1/2-inch Torque Wrench, which is just $147.92–keeping $75 in your back pocket. Don’t wait for this to sell out, or you’ll kick yourself.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
DealsTools