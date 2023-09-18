Leatherman Garage Batch #6 Is Here: Harvest

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Knives probably aren't the first thing you think of when Leatherman is of discussion. Your mind naturally goes straight to the original plier-style multitool all grease-stained fingers are used to. In fact, you probably have one or something really close to it in your pocket right now.

A sharp edge does come with the territory, though. After all, a multitool would be incomplete without one. And since Leatherman's been at it for 40 years now, it's safe to say it can probably make an awesome knife.

Now's certainly a good time to find out. The latest batch to hit the Leatherman Garage is just that — a knife. Not a multitool. Just a knife. The folks behind it are calling it Harvest, and it's live right now.

What is the Leatherman Garage?

Leatherman Garage isn't an extension of The Drive's Garage vertical. The name actually harkens back to the legendary brand's origin. The original Leatherman multi-tool was built by Tim Leatherman in his own garage. He was trying something new, and came up with an iconic tool that'd set the standard for EDC gear for generations.

The Leatherman brand’s goal is to carry on that spirit in its Garage segment. There, it introduces batches of new and different specialty designs in hopes of recreating the founder's success. In short, it’s a portion of the company dedicated to experimental knives and multitools, with a particular focus on quality. Anything you see introduced here has just a little more flare than the rest of the lineup, adding a layer of finesse many are taken up by. As of today, the sixth batch, the Harvest knife, is live.

What’s the Harvest All About?

Harvest is a fixed-blade knife. It's almost shockingly simplistic for something you'd expect in a special division dedicated to trying new things. However, that's kind of the point.

"The Garage team views the fixed-blade knife concept as one of the foundational multi-purpose tools in human history. It pokes, pries, and cuts. It works, creates, and protects. Leatherman is about being prepared and inspiring your creativity no matter what life throws at you, and this tool fits that mission perfectly," says Leatherman.

It's hard to argue with that notion when you poor over the basic design of this knife. Its overall length is just over 9 inches, with a blade length of 4.25 inches. It's just big enough to get the job done without feeling so small that it feels as silly as a fixed blade. Speaking of which, the drop point blade is made of S35VN steel, wrapped with a G-10 handle. The only thing fancy about it is the lanyard hole, and that's saying something.

As of right now, the Harvest knife is live with an MSRP of $250. That price does include both the blade and the leather sheath to be worn on a belt.