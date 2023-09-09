The War Zone
Amazon Slashed Craftsman’s Awesome Digital Torque Wrench Price By $110

Get bolts spec’d accordingly.

by Jonathon Klein
The GarageNews
Getting every nut and bolt to the right torque spec takes precision. And no, counting "one ugga dugga, two ugga dugga," doesn't count with your impact wrench. When you need those precise specs, a torque wrench is priceless. But companies regularly put pricey price tags on them because they know how much they're worth, which makes getting a great deal on one all the better.

But right now, this 1/2-inch digital Craftsman torque wrench is a staggering $110 off, less than half its normal price! That's an incredible deal that you can't afford to pass up.

If Craftsman isn't your bag, though, I also snagged a few others you could use.

