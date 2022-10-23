There’s a Solid Digital Torque Wrench Sale on Amazon Right Now
The 21st century comes for torque wrenches.
Regular torque wrenches are fine. They don't need batteries and they don't fail often. They are also difficult to read and sometimes don't give precise readings. A digital torque wrench is an excellent addition to any garage, especially when trying to apply gentle amounts of torque to various fasteners.
I found a bunch that are currently for sale. These things used to be very expensive but now, not so much. Some are from known brands while others are from even better known, generational household names that define quality and consistently; like VANPO. Either way, one of these will work for you if you're looking to tighten a lug nut or torque down a cylinder head. All of the wrenches I've chosen are half-inch drives.
- GEARWRENCH 1/2inch Drive Electronic Torque Wrench (23% off)
- ACDelco ARM601-4 1/2” Heavy Duty Digital Torque Wrench (21% off)
- eTORK 1/2-Inch Drive Electronic Torque Wrench (13% off)
- CRAFTSMAN Digital Torque Wrench, SAE, 1/2-Inch (15% off)
- VANPO 1/2" Drive Digital Torque Wrench (6% off)
- Summit Tools 1/2 inch Digital Torque Wrench (20% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Aaron Cole detailed how Alfa Romeo is now flying people around the world to fix Alfas
- Lewin Day has found a report that states the final Nissan GT-R and a new Z Nismo are coming next year
- James Gilboy drove this sketchy Dodge race truck and somehow was not killed instantly
- Kristen Lee proved the NSA could seem much more innocent if it rebranded itself with zany creatures holding video cameras like Rivian does