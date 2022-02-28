There’s a $1.2 Million Ford GT for Sale That Will Burn Your Eyes Out

The Ford GT has been a noteworthy halo vehicle for the company since the current generation vehicle dropped in 2017. Demand was high and production limited, and Ford even took the extraordinary step of preventing owners from reselling their vehicles within two years of purchase. Years down the track, it's easier to lay your hands on one, and a striking example has just been listed for sale. Buyers beware though - the color scheme on this car is not one for the faint-hearted, as reported by CarScoops.

As listed on Collectors Garage, the 2020 model Ford GT Signature Series was originally finished in white with blue racing stripes, a fairly conventional choice. However, the original owner soon commissioned an original livery from Camilo Pardo, designer of the first-generation Ford GT, to ape the third-place finisher of Ford's historic 1966 Le Mans victory. That car was the #5 GT40 MKII entered by Holman and Moody and driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson, which eventually finished twelve laps down on the fellow Ford entries that took first and second place.