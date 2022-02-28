There’s a $1.2 Million Ford GT for Sale That Will Burn Your Eyes Out

The Ford GT has been a noteworthy halo vehicle for the company since the current generation vehicle dropped in 2017. Demand was high and production limited, and Ford even took the extraordinary step of preventing owners from reselling their vehicles within two years of purchase. Years down the track, it's easier to lay your hands on one, and a striking example has just been listed for sale. Buyers beware though - the color scheme on this car is not one for the faint-hearted, as reported by CarScoops.
As listed on Collectors Garage, the 2020 model Ford GT Signature Series was originally finished in white with blue racing stripes, a fairly conventional choice. However, the original owner soon commissioned an original livery from Camilo Pardo, designer of the first-generation Ford GT, to ape the third-place finisher of Ford's historic 1966 Le Mans victory. That car was the #5 GT40 MKII entered by Holman and Moody and driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson, which eventually finished twelve laps down on the fellow Ford entries that took first and second place.
As seen when it was last auctioned by RM Sotheby's for $9,795,000 in 2018, the original 1966 race car was only slightly garish, having pink flashes on the front of the car around the headlights and a patch down the side. Otherwise, it was mostly just a gold car with some white details and green wheels.
However, the paint scheme that ended up on the new Ford GT was a little edgier than its inspiration. Paint is the operative word too — the car was resprayed, rather than the more typical decision of using a wrap to allow the factory finish to remain untouched. The base color is called Atomic Gold, and is rather a different shade than the original 1966 vehicle.