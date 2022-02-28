There’s a $1.2 Million Ford GT for Sale That Will Burn Your Eyes Out

Feast your eyes on a garish tribute to a former Le Mans racer. 

By Lewin Day
Collectors Garage
Lewin Day View Lewin Day's Articles

The Ford GT has been a noteworthy halo vehicle for the company since the current generation vehicle dropped in 2017. Demand was high and production limited, and Ford even took the extraordinary step of preventing owners from reselling their vehicles within two years of purchase. Years down the track, it's easier to lay your hands on one, and a striking example has just been listed for sale. Buyers beware though - the color scheme on this car is not one for the faint-hearted, as reported by CarScoops

As listed on Collectors Garage, the 2020 model Ford GT Signature Series was originally finished in white with blue racing stripes, a fairly conventional choice. However, the original owner soon commissioned an original livery from Camilo Pardo, designer of the first-generation Ford GT, to ape the third-place finisher of Ford's historic 1966 Le Mans victory. That car was the #5 GT40 MKII entered by Holman and Moody and driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson, which eventually finished twelve laps down on the fellow Ford entries that took first and second place.

RM Sotheby's

The original Ford GT40 MK II which finished third at Le Mans in 1966. 

As seen when it was last auctioned by RM Sotheby's for $9,795,000 in 2018, the original 1966 race car was only slightly garish, having pink flashes on the front of the car around the headlights and a patch down the side. Otherwise, it was mostly just a gold car with some white details and green wheels.

However, the paint scheme that ended up on the new Ford GT was a little edgier than its inspiration. Paint is the operative word too — the car was resprayed, rather than the more typical decision of using a wrap to allow the factory finish to remain untouched. The base color is called Atomic Gold, and is rather a different shade than the original 1966 vehicle.

Collectors Garage
Collectors Garage
Collectors Garage

It's paired with thick pink stripes around the headlights and on the haunches of the vehicle, outlined in black in a way that creates more of a 1970s feel. The #5 is present on the hood and doors in a futuristic font, splashed on a white roundel which is paired with complementary white stripes on the sides. The 20" HRE wheels have green centers to match the original racer, though without the red knock-off hub nuts to provide contrast. 

The result is a rather striking and garish livery that will only appeal to very specific tastes. If you're in love with the interplay of pink and gold, or if you just can't get enough of people that finish third, this could be the car for you. 

Collectors Garage
Collectors Garage

The car is listed with just 975 miles on the clock, with lightly-modified seat cushions to make room for drivers up to 6'5" tall.  Being a 2020 model, it also benefits from upgrades that boosted power to 660 horsepower along with a broader torque band. There's also a lighter factory exhaust developed by Akrapovič, and improved suspension settings for Track mode that increase stiffness when driving on the limit. Factory-original wheels and seat cushions are included with the sale. 

Prices for Ford GTs have routinely crested $1 million on the used market; this example is listed with an asking price of $1.2 million. If it was in my dealership, I'd be wishing it was a wrap so I could sell it in original condition. However, this one still might find an eccentric fan that thinks pink and gold were made to be together, with a little side of green. Que sera sera.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ