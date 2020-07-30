Ultra-Rare Ford Falcon 'Chicken Coupe' Sells For $215K After Sitting For 30 Years

While the last of the V8 Interceptors in 1979's Mad Max was a 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT, the car in question here is an earlier Falcon XA GT with the much desired RPO 83 package. Powered by a 351-cubic-inch V8, it's all original, and now saved at last from a chicken coop following 32 years of neglect. Being just one of three finished in the shade of orange called McRobertsons Old Gold, this is the only one of those with a four-speed manual, meaning you're looking at proper Aussie Ford royalty here.

Apparently, this Falcon has been famous all over Australia for being "the Chicken Coupé" that nobody could buy from its first owner, who parked it in Queensland after finding the insurance on it too steep in 1988. However, with the original owner's passing last December, the RPO 83 hardtop found a new caretaker in this condition for the equivalent of $215,000 USD.