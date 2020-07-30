Ultra-Rare Ford Falcon 'Chicken Coupe' Sells For $215K After Sitting For 30 Years

The RPO 83 package came to be when Ford of Australia intended to build a Falcon GT Phase IV, but was forced to cancel the project due to politicians saying it was too powerful for the road. With the performance parts already on the shelves, Ford went on to create a Regular Production Option series instead, thus homologating the Falcon GT for racing. To hit the limit of 250 units, Ford built an estimated 120 coupés and 139 sedans.
This 1973 Falcon GT RPO 83 hardtop came with all the bells and whistles, including the 351 with the Phase 4 headers and a Holley 780 carburetor, the 2.25-inch exhaust headers, a Detroit Locker rear end, Ford's genuine aluminum rear spoiler, the body stripes and luxury options such as power windows, power steering, tinted glass and air-conditioning.
With the engine holding oil and its brakes not seized up yet, Australia's one and only Chicken Coupé can look towards a brighter future now.