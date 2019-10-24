This One-of-Three 1996 Ford Indigo Can Be Yours for $195,000—But There's a Catch

Plucked from a '90s auto show booth and onto Facebook Marketplace is a 1996 Ford Indigo concept car. Listed for sale for $195,000, this racy retro machine was touted as the race car of the future back in the day, and it was even featured in numerous video games, including the legendary Need for Speed II for PC in 1997. However, even with its eye-watering price tag, there's a catch: This unit is actually a rolling chassis, or a "roller," meaning that it doesn't have an engine.

The Plymouth-Prowler-meets-Ford-GT speedster's looks are undoubtedly awesome, but nearly $200k for a 23-year-old car that doesn't actually move seems a bit steep...until you learn that there are apparently just three of these things in the entire planet. According to the seller, the fully functioning model is still owned by the Ford Motor Company while another roller is believed to exist without an interior or functional doors—two things which this one has. This particular Indigo roller was purchased from Ford by the seller and does have a finished interior as well as the cool gullwing doors that you'll enjoy opening and closing every chance you get.