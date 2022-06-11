Watch a Ram TRX On Slicks Edge a Nova on the Drag Strip

A 2022 Ram TRX comes with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All Terrain tires straight from the manufacturer, which is just right for tearing up the sand during an off-road outing. But somebody out there decided to wrench off their all-terrains and replace them with racing slicks, and the result is a Hellcat-powered pickup that exceeds its factory settings on the drag strip.

At Tulsa Raceway Park earlier this week, that TRX with slicks on all four corners edged out an early-70s Chevy Nova in a drag race, and it was an impressive win. A tip of the hat to Motor1, which spotted the video posted June 5 by Drag Racing and Car Stuff on YouTube and shared the results of the 55-second clip. Jumping off the line, the TRX lifted its nose and pulled ahead quickly but the Nova nearly caught up at the end. The TRX prevailed, finishing the race on the prepped track in 10.922 seconds to the Nova’s 11.118.

Powered by a fire-breathing supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the Hellcat truck gets 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Ram says it can zoom from zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds. The one in this drag race may have been boosted in some way, because it registered 124 miles per hour in the race, and the TRX’s limiter is set for 118 mph. Both vehicles were rocking eight cylinders and it was a glorious cacophony all the way down.

I can't name the Nova model year for sure, but if it’s a 1971 it had a top speed of 120, and this one hit 123.5 in the race. It's sporting an SS badge up front, showing off its credentials, and it didn't embarrass itself in any way. For a 50-year-old car, it’s looking gorgeous in shiny red paint and its own set of sticky shoes.

What's next, slicks on a Hummer EV? Tempting.