Porsche's New Driving Course Combines Iconic Corners From Famous Tracks

A track stitched together from the best corners in the world is one of those mental exercises you only expect to see realized on a screen. But soon, Porsche will make such a track a reality with an expansion to its Porsche Experience Center outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Porsche says it will invest more than $50 million in its Altanta PEC to add a 1.3-mile extension to the 1.6 miles of track already in operation, with the goal of opening the new circuit in Q1 2023. This extension will include a corner based on Laguna Seca's famous Corkscrew, rising 30 feet before dropping 25, while another will be modeled on the Nürburgring's bumpy, banked Karussell (or carousel). The two will be linked by a series of esses and sweepers that Porsche says are inspired by the Great Smoky Mountains' most famous road, the Tail of the Dragon.