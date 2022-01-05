See BMW’s Wild Color-Changing Car in Action

According to storied sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke, any sufficiently advanced technology should be indistinguishable from magic. Unveiled at this week's Consumer Electronics Show is a piece of technology that looks, I think is fair to say, sufficiently advanced: the BMW iX Flow featuring a color-changing "E Ink" wrap.

The slightly mind-bending innovation lets the car be white at one moment but a dark gray the very next, with the tech even being able to have the secondary color slowly crawl across the body temporarily, as if somebody is waving over it with a magic wand. Per BMW, the R&D project relies on electrophoretic technology—that is, the Xerox-developed science of separating charged molecules with an electric field—with the wrap bringing different color pigments to the surface when it's "stimulated by electric signals."