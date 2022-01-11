Cincinnati’s Unused Subway System Is a Century-Old Dream That Won’t Die

American history is rife with grandiose public works projects, some successful—like interstate highways—others less so, like that proposal to nuke a road through California's mountains. Some wound up somewhere in purgatory; partially complete, with millions of dollars spent and many more required for completion. One such project is the subway in Cincinnati, Ohio; at more than two miles in length, it could be the longest unused subway system in the world. And more than a century since construction began, some hope remains that it may one day be put into service. The Cincinnati subway's roots can, according to the city's official website, be traced back to March 1912, when officials appointed a board to set up a rapid transit network in the city. Its members hired a Chicago transit planner, who submitted a 16-mile city loop with an estimated cost of $12 million, later revised to $6 million (equivalent to $152 million today). Come 1916, an "overwhelming vote of almost six to one" approved the proposal, which was to run along a combination of submerged, ground-level, and elevated tracks along the loop shown below.

YouTube | Cincinnati Museum Center 1914 Cincinnati subway proposal

Construction, though, wouldn't begin until after World War I, by which point inflation had reduced the buying power of the $6 million allotted for the project. That cash could now only fund 11 of the network's planned 16 miles of tracks. Further complicating matters, negotiations with municipalities across the metro area stalled the project for more than a year. Still, two miles of subway tunnels were complete by 1923, and in 1927, much of the aboveground infrastructure was too. But the subway was still far from opening. Important connections were missing, no track had been laid, and worst of all, there wasn't enough money left to address either problem. The transit board attributed inflation for its budget issues and estimated finishing the network would cost another $9 to $10 million (adjusted for inflation, about double the original cost). This was untenable to the newly elected Mayor Murray Seasongood, who in 1928 dissolved the transit board, and instead opened Central Parkway over top of the transit system's right-of-way. Today, the road is a major thoroughfare through the city, but its surroundings are hardly what planners a century ago imagined the subway would've turned them into—local media criticizes the Parkway area as "drab." But 1928 wasn't the end of the line for Cincinnati's subway, which has over the 93 years since its cancellation been the subject of countless proposals from the public and private sectors alike. Some have pushed Cincinnati to follow through on some or all of its original transit plans, while others have recommended repurposing the network's vestiges entirely.