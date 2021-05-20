Parked in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: What Fred Rogers Taught Us About Cars

Despite growing up in a wealthy family and being taken to school by the family driver in a Cadillac, Fred McFeely Rogers—known as Mister Rogers to most of us —never appeared to have developed a taste for exotic or expensive things. As the nationally-known host of the PBS children's program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and perhaps one of the most universally adored public figures in the country, Fred's personal life was strikingly modest. He seemed the least likely person you'd expect to be interested in cars. And yet: take a wider view, and his program showed children that the automobile is a fixture in modern American life over the second half of the 20th century, introducing them to everything from seat belts to automated car washes to early EV efforts. Fred Rogers himself wasn't much of a gearhead, but he knew just as much as anyone how much emotion can be wrapped up in a car, quietly maintaining a 1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe over the decades that had been given to him by his parents.

Fred Rogers Productions

In reality, a survey of the 900+ episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood indicates that Fred understood there are lots of kids (and adults) who love anything with wheels. So with help from the invaluable NeighborhoodArchive.com and a few phone calls with Rogers' former producer Margy Whitmer and former co-star/company PR rep David Newell, let’s dive into the automotive world of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Mister Rogers' Garage If you Google “Mister Rogers car,” the number one result is a rumor about Fred owning an Oldsmobile that was stolen while visiting his grandchildren. Supposedly, when the thieves looked through the car and discovered it belonged to Mister Rogers, they returned it with a written apology. For years I assumed this was just another urban legend about the children's TV host, like the clearly-debunked myths of him being a Marine sniper or wearing sweaters to cover up his tattoos. However, after talking to Whitmer and Newell, both confirmed the car theft actually happened. “It is true,” said Newell, “but I think it's been embellished.” He couldn't remember whether it was the thieves or the police who finally returned the car to Rogers, but he said the perpetrator(s) did indeed leave an apology behind. “There was a note to something along the lines of, 'if we knew this was yours, we wouldn't have stolen it.'” Newell remembered, noting that Fred was somewhat amused. Whitmer said Rogers was also slightly concerned; he didn't like the idea that if the car hadn't belonged to him, the criminals might have kept it.

Fred Rogers Productions

“Possessions didn't mean much to Fred,” Newell told me on the phone, “and a car can be the epitome of possessions.” It's been almost two decades since Fred Rogers passed away, and both Whitmer and Newell stated the entire time they knew him, Fred's daily drivers were remarkably unremarkable. At one point Rogers even purchased a car without a radio, because he loved listening to silence. Over the years he drove a Ford Country Squire, Chevrolet Vega, various Hondas, and the previously mentioned Oldsmobile, which had a black exterior and a red velour interior. Rogers and friends affectionately called his large sedan “the Bishop's Bus,” and he kept it for a very long time. The only flashy vehicle his co-workers ever saw him driving was a BMW at some point in the mid-70s. “... but it was a small BMW,” recalled Newell, “and it was always temperamental.” Parked in the Neighborhood Regardless, on TV he rarely drove anything, as his idyllic fictional neighborhood seemed to have every possible business and attraction within walking distance. Rogers carefully maintained this illusion, in one episode “walking” all the way from his house to visit the set of The Incredible Hulk in Hollywood. Margy Whitmer told me that this was all intentional. “He grew up in a small town. Walking was just a way of communicating neighborliness and interaction between humans. A sense of being close-knit.” The most-visible form of transportation on the children's program wasn't an automobile but the iconic red trolley. (It figures Mister Rogers would be a public transportation advocate before it was cool.)

Fred Rogers Productions