This Is Why This 1971 Datsun 240Z Sold for $310,000

The Datsun’s $310,000 selling price puts it well within the company of some of the world’s most exclusive vehicles, so what makes it worth that price tag? For starters, the car’s factory green color puts it in rarified air, as only three percent of all Datsun 240Zs were painted in this shade. The Datsun’s original owner, James Munson, was a car dealer and was given the car as a reward for hitting sales numbers. The color was only available as part of that promotion and wasn’t open for orders from the general public.

The other key item is the Datsun’s lineage. Not only is it a first-series car with only 21,000 original miles, it's only had one owner until it recently sold in 2019. In addition, only one mechanic has ever worked on the car, meaning that every bit of its maintenance history is documented. Lastly, the 240’s condition makes it a real unicorn. When Nissan was looking to stock its museum with solid examples of the cars, the company had to track down and restore decent examples, because few great ones existed, to begin with. This Datsun is as close to its new condition as we’re likely to ever see, and even has its original window sticker and sales documents.