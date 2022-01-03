The sickening smell burnt plastic lingers over Louisville, Colorado; my hometown, and—as of last Thursday—site of the most destructive wildfire in state history, according to KDVR. A historically late first snow left the dead plain grasses dry, making them perfect kindling for an unidentified source of ignition and 100-mph winds to whip into a fast-spreading fire that damaged or destroyed over 1,100 buildings. In the scramble to evacuate, my family (and many others) had to leave behind precious heirlooms like family photos and home movies. Another had to ditch a treasure almost as irreplaceable: One of seven Ford SHOgun hatchbacks, which the fires burned down to its frame.

The SHOgun was a limited-run, mid-engined hatchback based on the Festiva, which a pair of Ford engineers produced unofficially in the early 1990s. Rather than 1.3-liter Mazda four-bangers, they had 3.0-liter Yamaha V6s from the Taurus SHO—which, contrary to popular belief, wasn't intended to power Ford's forgotten mid-engined Ferrari fighter.