Pickup Truck Driver Survives After Plunging 70 Feet Off a Wisconsin Overpass

Footage of a pickup truck falling 70 feet off a Milwaukee overpass last weekend was recently revealed, leaving viewers in shock that the driver was able to survive the massive drop. The frightening crash was captured the morning of Saturday, Feb. 6 by a camera operated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to WISN.

The camera was pointed at Interstate 94's "Zoo Interchange," named so not for being the busiest highway interchange in the state, but for the Milwaukee County Zoo to its northwest. On the left side of the frame, a truck appears before sending up a large white cloud, suggesting it hit a compacted, sloped snowbank along the edge of the road. This ramped the vehicle up and over the barrier, sending it on a trajectory to land on the onramp of westbound I-94.