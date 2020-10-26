Of Course Someone In Wisconsin Built a Jet-Powered Cheese Wedge

As The Drive's resident cheese enthusiast, I thought I was really, truly, fully dedicated to the cheese life. Some people dream of laying on a beach somewhere, while I just want raclette scraped directly into my mouth. My house smells like feet if I don't take certain cheese wrappers directly out to the trash. I made an entire group drive pull over once so I could buy cheese after being seeing one too many signs for "Alpkäse."

But no! I have been out-cheesed by a special effects guy, and of course he's from Wisconsin.

Meet the Cheese-N-Ator, a big jet-powered cheese wedge that's currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace. It's the creation of Wisconsinite Dieter Sturm, and it's modeled after the usual "Swiss cheese, except more yellow" you see in cartoons. The holes—which are technically called "eyes" in cheese-speak—make it recognizable as cheese, you see.