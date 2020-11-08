Arguably one of the most famous Ford Pintos in the world—and yes, that’s a pretty short list—this Car and Driver magazine-built race car is a survivor. Unfortunately, it backed into a wall at Daytona International Speedway Saturday at the Daytona Historic Races, where I myself am hanging out this weekend, but the damage is not quite severe.

Steve Cole Smith

And fortunately, the Dan Gurney for President sticker on the back bumper survived surprisingly well. In the 1970s, thanks to Car and Driver, those stickers were on bumpers all over the place, and who could argue that Gurney wouldn’t have made a great president? But we’ve had enough arguments about who should lead the country. Here’s the Pinto’s tale.

Fox Motorsports

Car and Driver columnist Patrick Bedard and Ron Nash bought a 1972 Pinto with 30,000 miles and proceeded to turn it into a race car for the new IMSA Goodrich Radial Challenge Series. They raced it in four IMSA races in 1974—Lime Rock, Daytona, Charlotte and Talladega. The car was the polesitter for two of the races and won the 300-mile race at Charlotte. The Pinto was sold to a customer who raced it for a year or two, then the Pinto just sat. For 30 years.

Fox Motorsports