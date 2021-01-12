Ford Pulls the Plug on Its Entire Brazil Operation

Ford will no longer build any cars in Brazil, the company announced on Monday morning. Allegedly underused due to the pandemic, the Blue Oval's factories in Camaçari and Taubaté will have the majority of their operations stop immediately with some parts production continuing for "a few months" in order to meet aftermarket supply requirements, according to Reuters. Belo Horizonte, meanwhile, which builds the sweet-looking Troller T4—essentially Brazil's own, Ranger-based, Bronco-type thing—will stay open and operational until Q4.

The closures are part of the company's previously planned $11 billion global restructuring as well as its strategy to hit eight percent global operating margins. It'll also affect the jobs of approximately 5,000 mostly Brazilian employees. "This very hard blow took us by surprise. We never imagined that Ford could close its factories in Brazil," union leader Julio Bonfim reportedly told workers in a video message.