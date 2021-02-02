Why I Bought a $600 Hyundai Tiburon That Somebody Ditched in a Parking Lot

Any ad for a car under $2,000, less than 15 years old, with the words “not running” or “needs work” in it almost always perks my ears up. As you’ll get to know—I very much enjoy buying and selling cars. Cheap cars that somebody else couldn't be bothered to fix is the heart of my hustle, so when I found a manual-transmission Tiburon that had been left to rot in a strip mall parking spot, out I went to take a look. Kevin Williams is an author at Car Bibles, a coming-soon sister site to The Drive focusing on automotive adventures and DIY tips to help you get the most out of your car. That includes buying, selling, repairing, and misadventures that involve all the above like this one. Enjoy! – Andrew P. Collins, Car Bibles EIC

Kevin Williams

I’ve had some tough weeks of fruitless searching on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace recently. I’m always deal-hunting, trying to find a car that I can easily fix, drive around for a bit, and then sell for a profit. Lately, it seems like any good deal or potential flip gets sold quickly, even minutes after being listed. Well, after dejectedly looking for what felt like forever, I stumbled upon an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon. This particular car had a five-speed manual, mated to the smaller (but cheaper to replace) 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. According to the ad, the car had only done 114,000 miles but it “needed a new motor.” It had also been listed for sale twice, the first listing having been put up more than fourteen weeks prior. No lie, I ignored it the first time I saw it. The owner said “the motor’s about to blow” and the price of $1,500 seemed a bit optimistic. Besides, the advert said that the car was listed for sale fourteen weeks ago! Surely, the car had been sold. But I scrolled down, only to see the same car in a new listing – only two weeks ago. This time, the ad said, “Facebook won’t let me put anything lower. Shoot me an offer, and come and get it.” After chatting with the seller via FB messenger I shot out an offer of $850. I figured, he’d probably reject it, and I’d go on with my day. After all, offering on a car, sight unseen is bad form (and highly disrespectful) in my opinion.



To my shock, he accepted. He even gave me the location of the car, if I wanted to view it in person. Coincidently, the car was a mere five minutes from my house.

Kevin Williams

In reality, the car was rough. The owner said the engine had a small knock, but would "probably run" if I replaced a “broken sensor.” Yet underneath, there was a huge puddle of oil. The car didn’t even have license plates. Instead it only 30-day temporary tags, which were two months expired.

Kevin Williams

The tires had very little tread in front, and the rear tires were completely bald.

Kevin Williams

The interior was filthy, full of cigarette butts and mini bottles of Fireball whisky. (Don’t drink and drive, folks!)

Kevin Williams

The white car's door handles were gloss black for some reason, and the driver’s side one wasn't even fully attached. It wasn’t all bad, though. The body was in surprisingly good shape, save for a dent in the driver’s side door. The panel fitment looked good. The paint looked OK. Sure, the car was dirty, but there was no clear coat peeling. Most importantly, I didn't see any rust. These Tiburons sometimes have rust on the rocker panels, but this one looked clean.

Kevin Williams

The pièce de résistance of this particular Tiburon, as far as having any potential value, was its mileage. It only had 114,000 miles, which is pretty low for the year. When selling a cheap car, the lower the mileage, generally the higher the street value. Even with the exterior blemishes and broken engine, I thought the car would be worth my time to try and save. But I'll admit that maybe my sight-unseen offer of $850 was a teensy bit too high. I asked the seller a few more questions about the condition of the car, namely if he was in a hurry to sell the vehicle. The seller told me, “If you don’t pick it up today, I’m just gonna scrap it tomorrow.” With that information, I offered him $500. I cited the bald tires and broken door handles, namely. I mean, $500 is likely more than double he’d get from a scrapyard. He countered with $600, which I accepted. The next morning, after registering the car and transferring ownership in my name, I came back to look closer at the damage. The transaction was done in the dark (not something I'd recommend either) so initially, I could only see so much. The interior was pretty gross—aside from the copious bottles of alcohol and cigarette butts littering the floorboards. In the cup holder, there was an iced coffee old enough to have evolved into some gelatinous yogurt-like substance straight out of one of the worst episodes of Hoarders. Boy howdy, the smell inside the cabin was gnarly. The trunk didn't open either.

Kevin Williams

As you'll recall the previous owner told me that “a sensor” was the reason the car would not start. Sure enough, the crankshaft position sensor wasn't plugged into the engine…

Kevin Williams

...But if you look closer, you can see a huge hole in the engine block directly next to where the sensor should plug in. You can see the crankshaft, and what looks to be a connecting rod sticking out.



When the tow truck came to take the Tiburon to my garage, because I sure as hell wasn't driving it home, a river of oil cascaded out of the hole in the crankcase and down the tow truck's tray. The tow truck driver actually stopped for a few minutes, just to let the oil run itself out before he got the Tiburon situated on his truck.

Kevin Williams

Once I got the car on a lift, it didn't look a whole lot better. To absolutely no one's surprise, another gaping hole in the bottom of the engine block revealed itself.

Kevin Williams

And the passenger side ball joint was completely destroyed, too.

Kevin Williams