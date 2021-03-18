The Futuristic Hyundai Staria Minivan Is What a People Hauler Should Be in 2021

Hyundai says that the Staria is built for both families and businesses, and it'll be available in configurations ranging from two to 11 seats. In essence, it provides a glimpse of what Hyundai plans to offer with its future purpose-built vehicles.

So just why does the Staria look so radically different from everything else on the road? Hyundai says that's because it flip-flopped its design process, building the MPV from the inside out. The automaker realizes that vehicles are becoming much more appliance-like and decided to prioritize the design and space requirements of the consumer-facing cabin in order to appease passengers and maximize practicality.

Speaking of which, let's talk about the amenities found inside. The cockpit is driver-focused, starting with the digital instrument cluster that's aided by a large, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Staria's seven-seater high-end trim will include a feature for second-row passengers that Hyundai calls "one-touch relaxation mode." At the press of a button, the second-row seats automatically recline to a posture that comfortably disperses the passenger's weight and helps to balance them. Buyers who opt for the nine-seater model are treated to swiveling second-row seats, giving passengers the opportunity to face the third row and provide a more personable environment. Other niceties like 64-color ambient lighting also help to make the MPV feel a bit more premium.