The 2022 Kia Carnival Is a Crossover With Sliding Doors Because Minivans Are a Hard Sell

Kia officially revealed its new minivan—but don't call it a minivan—because even though the 2022 Carnival replaces the Sedona, Kia uses the word "minivan" precisely zero times throughout the Carnival's literature. Instead, the company insists on calling it a "multi-purpose vehicle" or MPV. It may seem silly, but Kia's minivan-aversion isn't completely unfounded because the Carnival does look decidedly less van-like than the old Sedona, or indeed any other minivan on the market, and more like a three-row crossover that's been lowered and given sliding doors.

Riding on the same N3 platform underpinning the Sorento and K5, the Carnival's frame is said to be lighter, stronger, and quieter than that of the outgoing Sedona. Just one powertrain is available: a 3.5-liter V6 sending a claimed best-in-class 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity sits at 3,500 pounds, right in line with the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey, but 100 pounds short of the AWD Chrysler Pacifica.