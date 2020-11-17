The 2021 Kia K5 GT Out-Performs the BMW 330i. Here's How the Data Proves It

Facts matter. Not much these days in America, or in the soundproof confines of our personal echo chambers, or, generally speaking, in the fallow intellectual fields spreading across the internet in 2020. But they do matter—even at this moment, there are these immutable aspects of reality even the most fervent beliefs cannot change. The sky is blue. The earth is indeed round. And a Kia can out-perform a BMW. I should be more specific, because this isn’t a story dealing out half-truths in pursuit of a delicious, delicious take. Just the facts, ma'am. Ergo: The front-wheel-drive 2021 Kia K5 GT, the Korean automaker’s edgy Optima reboot with a 290-hp turbo four and a DCT, has a quicker 0-60 mph time, better cornering and better overall handling performance than the rear-wheel-drive 2020 BMW 330i. These are now basic facts in the automotive canon, sure as the difference in cargo space between a Mini and a Suburban or the maximum speed you can take that corner up ahead without crashing. The acceleration gap does make sense given the horsepower difference (the BMW has a 255-hp turbo-four) and dual-clutch box—but cornering? Handling performance? In its base form, at least, the Ultimate Driving Machine is bested by a newcomer with the FWD bones of a budget midsize sedan. 2020, you continue to delight in surprises.

Already, I know I've lost some of you. That's one hell of a claim to make, especially if you're reading this while sitting in your new M340i, wearing your BMW-branded hat, ping-ponging down the turnpike when you really should be paying attention to the road. I kid, Bimmer friends. I myself own an E46 3 Series wagon whose ludicrous maintenance costs I justify by telling myself how smart I am for driving a driver's car. Hell, the driver's car. Thing is, I'm but a humble messenger. We know the Kia K5 GT can out-perform a BMW 330i in 2020 not because Kia pulled a fast one, or because some random YouTuber slid one off a cliff, but because an obscure yet vital company called AMCI Testing proved it beyond a doubt. Facts are its core product, the truth its target audience. Automakers are certainly capable of measuring their own... sticks, let's say, but when they want to come out swinging in an ad campaign and say "We beat the hell out of that guy right there" in public without getting sued or discredited, they call AMCI for a comprehensive, impartial comparison test first. Because it works in the background of the industry, often with preproduction cars and extensive NDAs, AMCI Testing's small team rarely gets the chance to open up about its processes for evaluating cars and its mission to safeguard the objective truth. But earlier this fall, as it was wrapping up testing the Kia against the BMW, The Drive had the chance to visit its facility on a decommissioned military airstrip in southern California to see exactly how it proved the K5 GT's superiority.

Want us to get specific? And scientific? Gladly. For acceleration: With traction control off and no rollout, the 2021 Kia K5 GT scoots from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds while the 2020 BMW 330i does it in 5.98. Moving along, that gives the Kia a quarter-mile time and trap speed of 14.2 seconds and 103.3 mph, respectively. The BMW is there in 14.41 seconds at 99.5 mph. In a highway merging test, the K5 GT needed less tarmac than the 330i to get from 20 to 65 mph, 326.6 feet to 374.4 feet. That 50-ish foot margin or victory for Kia endured on AMCI's highway passing test of 40-70 mph. For handling: The Kia K5 GT pulled 0.947 g in a fast corner versus the BMW's 0.920 g and managed the slalom 1 mph faster (60.27 mph to 59.05 mph). The latter might not sound like much, but consider it like this—59.05 mph is the absolute fastest the BMW can rip through a slalom situation without spinning or hitting something. The difference between 59.05 mph and 60.27 mph may be almost impossible to perceive when you're traveling in a straight line, but it'll become a lot more clear when suddenly the BMW is in a spin and the Kia is carrying on.

The World Of Car Testing You Don't Know About On paper and in practice, AMCI Testing is a consultancy that offers independent competitive testing to automakers who want to make a clean, unambiguous, public statement that their car is in fact better than the other guy's car in some key way—handling, acceleration, comfort, etc. End the discussion there, and so what? So it's a rubber stamp outfit to put the shine on any turd that rolls in? Wrong. You may have never heard of it before this moment, but AMCI Testing is one of the last truly impartial referees in the game and a critical check on an industry driven by marketing promises and subjective reviews. Its business is to assist with marketing, yes—Automotive Marketing Consultants, Inc—but its goal is to ensure that what you as the consumer read or see or hear or absorb through cultural osmosis about a car is the truth. There is a 100 percent chance they've affected your understanding of the automotive world, either by validating a bold claim that's lodged in your mind somewhere or, and here's where it gets interesting, preventing an automaker from running with some bullshit that might eventually find its way into your feed.

