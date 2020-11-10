Watch a Wingsuit Basejumper Soar Up and Over a Mountain Using BMW Electric Impellers

Wingsuit basejumpers are supposed to fly down, right? Wrong! Take everything you know about basejumping and throw it out the window, where it will fall to the ground because it's not wearing a neat set of impellers.

Austrian basejumper Peter Salzmann dreamt up a way of taking his sport to new heights with a little electric help. Salzmann collaborated with BMW i and BMW's Designworks agency to make an electric-powered impeller that would allow him to fly even longer than any wingsuit-wearing basejumper has ever gone.