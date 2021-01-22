BMW Says Its i4 Electric Sedan Will Corner Like a BMW Is Supposed To

With the M3 and M4 already out of the gate, many fans must be curious to see what BMW can do with the handling of a fully electric sports sedan. The Bavarians have come a long way in electrification since 2014's ultra-futuristic hybrid i8, and as their pure EV lineup grows to keep up with our times, there's no doubt that BMW wishes to set the benchmark in cornering performance. Being pretty much the battery-powered equivalent of a G20 3 Series, the upcoming i4 is the perfect tool for such a job, with BMW now stating "simply accelerating fast in a straight line is not enough."

Built on the same modular Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform as the 2021 Toyota Supra—along with several other BMWs—the i4 comes with "model-specific camber values," as well as a long wheelbase, wide tracks, large wheels, high torsional rigidity and an ideal weight balance to support BMW's performance ambitions. When it comes to the numbers, the rear- and all-wheel-drive variants will come with a maximum output of 530 horsepower, pushing the quickest to 62 miles per hour in four seconds flat. Just to compare, with 510 turbocharged horsepower on tap, the 2021 BMW M4 can do the same in 3.9 seconds.