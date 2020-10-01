Going 0-186 MPH in the Single-Gear Koenigsegg Regera Is Borderline Unsettling

Koenigsegg is currently busy producing its direct-drive V8 hybrid Regeras, while our focus has already shifted to its new pair of Jesko hypercars and the Freevalve twin-turbo three-cylinder-engined Gemera four-seater. However, development continues at the factory using all test cars they have, with the team always ready to make the most of Ängelholm's former military runway.

Weighing 3,505 pounds with a full tank of fuel, the Regera throws over 1,500 horsepower and 1,475 foot-pounds of torque at its massive Michelins at the rear. However, the reason it can do a zero-249-zero mph run in a record-setting 31.49-seconds is not just its massively powerful hybrid system, but also Koenigsegg's patented Direct Drive (KDD) setup. Unsurprisingly, no other road car can reach 250 mph in a single gear, and that won't change until a light-enough high-performance single-gear electric car takes a crack at such a stunt.